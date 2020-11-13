Healdsburg fire crew saved family’s homes on Beaumont Way in Rincon Valley
Healdsburg Fire crews who were sent out on mutual aid following an all call alert saved several homes on Beaumont Way in Rincon Valley during the Glass Fire and now some Beaumont residents are planning on making a special meal for the fire department as a way to say “Thank you.”
While the Healdsburg firefighters were not able to save every home, they did save several Beaumont homes as well as the home of Philip, Leigh and Cosette Tarazi and the home of Julia VanderVennet.
The fire reached the Rincon Valley area and the Skyhawk area around Sept. 28 and the Healdsburg Fire Department sent two crews and two engines manned by Captain Mack Montanye, Bennett Leda, Mike Jacobs, Dean De Le Montanya and Captain John Sullivan, Brian Crabb, Blake Ratto and Eric Nunn.
The Tarazis showed The Tribune just how close the flames of the Glass Fire came to their home and said they were incredibly thankful for the efforts of the Healdsburg fire crews.
“We left that night around 12:30 a.m. We were one of the last neighbors to leave and we went to our niece’s house to stay,” Leigh said. “Then we got a text from somebody who saw the firemen having a rest on our front lawn the following morning and when we saw that they were resting on our lawn that gave us hope that our house was still here and then we found out that it was the Healdsburg firemen … They are miracle workers.”
The photo of the crew resting at the Tarazi residence had circulated on social media and was a point of relief for the Tarazi family when they saw the photo.
While their house was unscathed, the trees around their property were signed and the fence line sustained damage as well as a shed and a few garden beds.
The forest that backs up to their home was fully engulfed in flames as well as the house right next door to their property.
“Somehow they stopped it right here,” Leigh said, pointing to the remains of their fence line, and “they stopped it halfway down the creek and saved the creek from igniting.”
The creek behind their home runs down from the hillside drainage and down towards Calistoga Road and is a lifeline for many of the local flora and fauna.
Leigh said there are at least four homes within a one-mile radius of their property that burned to the ground.
“We still wish to formally thank them (the Healdsburg crew) and we want to make them some food and he (Leigh’s husband Philip) likes to make some Greek dishes so he’s going to make them a big Greek dish and we are just very very thankful for the efforts that they did,” Leigh said.
She said the whole neighborhood also wants to do something big to show their thanks to the fire crews and they’re hoping to do something soon. Leigh said perhaps they’ll all meet in Healdsburg one day and drop off goods and prepared meals.
“They were here for hours and hours saving homes,” Leigh said.
Leigh and Philip’s 20-year-old daughter Cosette said even if the fire crews hadn’t saved their home, they still would have been thankful.
Cosette said in addition to wanting to thank the firefighters they also want to thank the police officers who notified them multiple times of the mandatory evacuation order.
“We wanted to thank the police because the police actually came to our door three different times and we were packing and they came in and said ‘Do you need any help’ and it was just so kind of him that he was there to help with so many people to evacuate,” she said.
And while their house was OK in the end, Cosette said all three officers had a look on their face that showed empathy and concern.
This was the second time the family had to evacuate due to a fire threat. In 2017 they had to quickly evacuate as the Tubbs Fire grew in size and threatened the neighborhood.
“We always knew a fire could come here,” Cosette said.
