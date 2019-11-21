Editor's Note: All suspects named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
A 31-mile motorcycle pursuit from Guerneville to eastern Santa Rosa ended safely early this morning.
At around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 21, a deputy in Guerneville saw a motorcycle drive past him. He noticed the rider was speeding in a 25 mph zone and did not have the license plate lit up. The deputy tried to pull him over on River Road near Orchard Road. The rider, later identified as Thomas James Taylor, 48, Santa Rosa, drove away from the deputy and started a pursuit. He rode east on River Road, then turned left on Westside Road near Hacienda Bridge. He continued along back roads and eventually returned to River Road and headed east towards Santa Rosa. Other deputies joined the pursuit.
Throughout the pursuit, Taylor regularly drove in the other lane and did not stop at stop signs to try to get away from deputies. His speeds varied on the narrow, twisty back roads with a top speed of approximately 110 mph on River Road. The deputies continuously monitored the road, weather, speed, and traffic conditions for the safety of the public.
Taylor continued riding towards eastern Santa Rosa via Riebli Road. The pursuit ended at approximately 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of St. Helena Road in Santa Rosa when Taylor pulled into his driveway and gave up. Deputies determined Taylor had installed a license plate belonging to another motorcycle onto the sportbike he was riding, which had expired registration.
Taylor was arrested for felony evading a peace officer, felony altering vehicle registration, driving on a suspended license, and resisting arrest. His motorcycle was towed. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail, then released on $20,000 bail.
