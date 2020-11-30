Update: This article has been updated with the link for the Zoom event. The link can be found below.
Santa will join us for a special Zoom/Facebook Live holiday event
Santa Claus is coming to town — well he’s really coming virtually via Zoom — via a special Facebook Live and Zoom event with Sonoma West Publishers on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Even with a magical sleigh and eight reindeer Santa’s visits will be limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he’s agreed to visit us virtually from the North Pole — let’s hope the Wi-Fi at Santa’s village holds out.
"We believe all hometowns need a visit from Santa Claus every year. In other years, the local newspaper has been there when the jolly good fellow makes his visit on a firetruck or some other means. We’re happy we can welcome him again this year — even if it will take a computer or smartphone to greet him," said Rollie Atkinson, the publisher of the Sonoma West Publishers stable of papers, The Healdsburg Tribune, The Windsor Times, the Cloverdale Reveille and Sonoma West Times & News.
Sonoma West Publishers is also inviting local chambers of commerce and Janeen Murray of Sonoma County Go Local to discuss gift giving ideas, local shopping and community events.
Special chamber of commerce guests include Beth Henry of the Mark West Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center; Lorene Romero, President & CEO of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Centers; Tallia Hart, Chief Executive Officer of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau; Linda M. Collins, Executive Director of the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center; and Karin Moss, Executive Director of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
Music instructor Michele Holland will be providing some virtual entertainment on the piano with accompanying singers for some added holiday cheer. Kids will also get a chance to briefly chat with Santa and or ask a few questions.
Before Santa leaves at 6 p.m. attendees will also get a chance to wave goodbye.
The festive event will be recorded live on the Healdsburg Tribune’s Facebook page at @TheHealdsburgTribune and it will also be made available on our YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7dUvKQM5Lf7bQYVyDJFHIQ.
Folks may also watch by attending the Zoom meeting. The Zoom meeting details will be updated here as soon as they are made available so check back here and we’ll list the details as soon as possible.
How to attend
To attend the virtual event, see the link below. The public session starts at 5 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting
