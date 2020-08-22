Updated Saturday, Aug. 22 9 p.m. —
According to the latest report from CalFire, the Walbridge Fire is 51,069 acres and is 0% contained. The Meyers Fire north of Jenner is 2,345 acres and is 0% contained.
Ahead of the storm that’s predicted to take place over the coming days, county and CalFire staff are emphasizing the need for people to be prepared in case winds shift the direction of the Walbridge Fire or in case lightning causes additional fires to start.
As of CalFire’s morning update, the Walbridge Fire is at 50,069 acres. The smaller Meyers Fire is holding at 2,345 acres.
“We’re feeling pretty optimistic about the Meyers Fire and getting that wrapped up,” CalFire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said.
While CalFire teams are still going around and starting to track the number of structures lost or damaged by the fires, Kavanaugh said that thus far in relation to the Meyers Fire they’ve identified three residences and two outbuildings that have been destroyed. As the damage assessment for both fires continues, people will likely see a spike in the number of properties being reported.
“Starting today we’re supposed to have that change in the weather,” Kavanaugh said. “Please adhere to the evacuation orders we’re given … please be ready to have your home, your livestock, whatever you need in order to be able to evacuate in a timely fashion.”
Sonoma County residents are being encouraged to gather items and think about what they would include in their go bag, should additional evacuation warnings or orders be implemented in the coming days (go bag lists from the county can be found here.)
According to Sonoma County Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley, the county currently has 24,810 residents under an evacuation warning and 16,091 residents under evacuation orders. Thirty-two percent of the county’s total landmass geographically has been put under either an evacuation warning or order.
“It’s not just those of you who are on evacuation warnings who need to be prepared,” District 4 Supervisor James Gore said. “It’s pretty much if you’re anywhere here in Sonoma County … you should be making sure you have a plan of where to go, you should have a plan (of what to bring).”
“Even if you do not see the flames in your neighborhood, even if you do not see an immediate threat, there is a reason CalFire is making these decisions,” said District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.
CalFire Division Chief Ben Nichols said that the fire is roughly three to five miles from the Highway 101 corridor, depending on what point of the fire is being looked at. Based on the half-mile spotting distance they’ve seen from the fire, Nichols said that current fire conditions don’t have him worried about the fire jumping Highway 101.
Kavanaugh noted, however, that increased wind can bring surprises.
“If we get a strong wind push in any direction, it can override sometimes the expectation that we have. It’s key for everybody to have themselves ready for those evacuation orders,” he said.
Should additional fires start as a result of dry lightning, the lack of overall firefighting resources means that teams may not immediately be able to respond to new fires.
“There is very little flexibility because of that shortness of resources,” said Congressman Jared Huffman. “Everyone is stretched terribly thin right now.”
While resources are still strapped, the county has started to see increased help coming from out of the state. Air crews were grounded for the bulk of the day due to an inverted smoke pattern that resulted in low visibility, but crews were given the OK to get back in the air around 4 p.m.
“The one thing when it comes to wildland firefighting is we can do a lot, but we can’t override wind,” Kavanaugh said. “We’re concerned with that — we have to be — and we have to pre-plan.”
