The Saturday Healdsburg Farmers Market at the West Plaza parking lot has been extended through Dec. 19. The market was previously scheduled to close on Nov. 28.
Healdsburg market manager Janet Ciel announced the extension of the market on Nov. 10 and said vendors are happy to have a place to sell and that the weekly market has had strong attendance over the past few weeks.
“Vendors are happy to have a place to sell … and with so few other places to socialize, shop and indulge in delicious treats, we’ve become a very popular place to spend Saturday morning,” Ciel said in a press release. “It’s for these reasons we’re extending the market dates for three extra weeks, closing right before Christmas.”
The market time has also been extended. Instead of closing at noon, the market will close at 12:30 p.m. each week.
While most of the summer and fall harvest is complete, farmers will be bringing out their winter crops — root vegetables, citrus, apples, pears, persimmons, pomegranates and dried nuts.
Market favorites like Quail & Condor, Anna’s Seafood, Valley Ford Cheese, Fruity Moto, Portico, Healdsburg Bagel and others will be returning for the extended three weeks.
Some of the traditional summer market Tuesday vendors, such as Fleur Sauvage Chocolate and Extraordinary Blends vinegars and oils, will also be making an appearance.
During the three week extension the fall/holiday craft market will also continue and will include up to 25 craft vendors selling a variety of goods from jewelry, pottery, glass work, dried flowers and more.
Vendors will observe proper COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing and mask wearing and market attendees must also follow the same safety standards while shopping.
Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will also be provided at the market.
The market will be open rain or shine unless extreme weather conditions warrant a closure. To
get the latest updates on market happenings visit www.healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.
