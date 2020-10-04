It must be scarecrow season again
Moving form September into October, the seasons are again changing. And one of those approaching seasons is scarecrow season. That is why we can see a half dozen colorful straw-stuffed figures on the steps of the Healdsburg Museum. There are other artistic scarecrows popping up around town at the high school, library, on private lawns and at the Your Tiny Farm community garden patches around the north county.
The main reason for these populating scarecrows is a fundraising effort now under way to support Your Tiny Farm which is a partner for Reach for Home and both employs unsheltered people and helps feed them.
Christina Stafford of Stafford Gallery in Healdsburg, Healdsburg High School art teacher Linus Lancaster and others have organized an online auction to sell the scarecrows and support the community garden projects and other Reach For Home services.
There are currently 21 scarecrows that can be bid on at www.scarecrow2020.com. Live bidding actually opens Oct. 7 and finishes on Oct. 14. The public can also vote for their scariest, most creative and best of show and winning bids and prizes will be announced on the website on Oct. 16.
