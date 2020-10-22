In a report from the Acosta Educational Partnership (AEP) group — the organization that will be partnering with the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) to aid in the creation of equity staff training and an ethnic studies curriculum — the school board of trustees got a brief taste of what a district-wide ethnic studies program might look like.
AEP founders, Dr. Curtis Acosta and Carlos Hagedorn, introduced their concept of ethnic studies at the school board’s most recent meeting on Oct. 21.
Their report comes following a request from the board of trustees to hear more information about the scope of the proposed services from AEP and how the success of such a program would be measured.
“We presented the preliminary plan that is going to be a multi-year approach for ethnic studies at the last board meeting and the board rightfully had some really good questions and wanted some more specificity and so we thought the best way to do so was to have Carlos and Curtis join us today,” said HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel.
The school board of trustees found that while academics play a role in an ethnic studies program, the more vital elements of the program revolve around the importance of looking inward and knowledge of self, developing a consciousness that challenges the status quo of social orders, civic engagement and the will to act, and being culturally responsive
In other words, ethnic studies isn’t just a course of study, but a mirror and a lens for how you view yourself and your ancestral history and how you view others.
To that end, the creed of AEP’s work and development of ethnic studies is “In Lak’ech — you are my other me,” a phrase that comes from a poem written by Luis Valdez.
Acosta said pedagogy on ethnic studies from 25 years ago was centered around the idea of cultural competence and academic success.
“Competence isn’t good enough anymore. We want everyone to really love each other. In Lak’ech is really different from competence. In Lak’ech is seeing you as my other me. Cultural competence could be important, but I think we should have higher goals for ourselves. When you see those three young people who are sharing their amazing work that they did with the robotics teachers and all that, you want more than competence,” Acosta said, using a previous HUSD student presentation as an example. “You want them to see their other classmate, their fellow Healdsburg peer as something deeper than just ‘I can either tolerate you, or I’m competent in talking to you.’ You want them to see a deeper connection.”
This culturally responsive education and model is often referred to as CRSH, which follows the tenets of culture, community, responsive, sustaining and humanizing.
So, what does a sustaining and humanizing education look like in a K-12 context?
According to Acosta and Hagedorn, a humanizing and sustaining CRSH education honors and values the rich and varied practices of communities of color, is continually adaptive to cultural and linguistic shifting and blending, supports and cultivates access to power for students in a changing nation and addresses the problematic and progressive aspects of communities.
In terms of an ethnic studies teaching model, the model isn’t just about curriculum, it is also about knowledge and development of self, and of the will to engage and interact with others and the community.
“Ethnic studies is really the focus of identity, focusing on our BIPOC community — Black, Indigenous, people of color and other marginalized groups — and centering that around the relationship with U.S. society,” Hagedorn said. “We have a tendency to think about these kinds of studies within a curriculum mindset … it is not just a syllabus, there are other essential pieces that go along with that. It’s centering identity, being culturally responsive, learning from students as they’re bringing their own cultural wealth to the classroom and providing them with that teaching experience.”
“Ethnic studies is also a praxis discipline and by that, we’re talking about while we engage in theory it must be aligned with action and transformation and with reflection, so what are students learning, what theories are they researching and how does that apply in a community,” Hagedorn continued.
He said this practiced, hands on approach can take the form of community-based projects or civic engagement.
School board trustee president Donna del Rey asked how the success of ethnic studies would be measured and Acosta said while looking at data like graduation rates can be one measure, it’s really up to the district on what they want to measure and define as success.
Trustee Judy Velasquez said she appreciated the tenets in Acosta and Hagedorn’s take on ethnic studies.
“It not only makes it a course of study, but a way of being,” Velasquez said.
Trustee Mike Potmesil said he would like to see some sort of board training in the various concepts of equity and ethnic studies. Vanden Heuvel said they have discussed bringing in some kind of board and staff training and will bring that forward at a future date.
Next steps
Establishing a new K-12 curriculum is a lengthy and arduous process, but the next step would be to create a pilot program according to Acosta.
The district’s director of curriculum and instruction Erin Fender said of the process at an earlier meeting, “This is a multi-year project, things will go slow, but we have some good guidance and notes here.”
Costs for AEP services vary but range from $250 to $6,000. Nonprofit Corazon Healdsburg and the Healdsburg Education Foundation have subsequently pledged to fund the AEP work for the district, so services will come at no cost to HUSD.
Since this is still in the works between the two organizations the contract with Acosta will be approved by the school board at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.