The agenda for the Wednesday, Nov. 18 Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) School Board meeting is a hefty one and trustees are set to take on several items including district-wide construction updates, addressing the increase in failing grades at secondary levels and reviewing the elementary, junior and high school plans for student achievement.
The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom and will start at 6 p.m.
Recognitions
Outgoing school board trustees Jami Kiff and Judy Velasquez will be recognized for their time serving on the board. Incoming trustees Rose McAllister and Cristal Lopez will be taking their seats in December.
School business
The district’s director of business services, Debbie Odetto, with their construction services project manager Tenaya Dale, will provide an update on various school site construction projects that have been funded by school bonds.
So far bond monies have gone toward the construction of the new Healdsburg High School gym and locker rooms, as well as the modernization of the Healdsburg Junior High School gym.
A science, math, technology and engineering classroom was also constructed at the junior high and the high school’s baseball fields were renovated.
In addition to receiving an update on these projects, the school board will learn about future projects that will be funded with the remaining bond sales balance of $25,000,000.
Equity and failing grades
HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel will give a report on equity and school culture during distance learning and will address the major increase in D’s and F’s that secondary schools have seen in student progress reports.
According to data provided by the district, 39% of Healdsburg high school students grades 9 to 12 have an F grade. In fall 2019 only 29% had F’s.
In total, 629 Healdsburg High School students have F’s. Out of the entire student body, more Latino students have F’s than white students and socio-economically disadvantaged students have more failing grades than non-economically disadvantaged students.
There are 474 F grades among Latino students, 134 F grades among white students, 444 F’s among socio-economically disadvantaged students and 120 F’s among special education students.
According to a Sonoma County Office of Education Youth Truth survey, 64% of students identified distractions at home as an obstacle to learning while 51% identified depression, stress and or anxiety as a learning obstacle.
According to the agenda item report, formalized plans will be developed in the coming weeks to work on ideas and address late work, grading practices, standards, school schedules, instructional practices and intervention and support.
“Our system is not meeting our students’ needs and is perpetuating inequalities, thus it is broken,” the agenda item report reads. “We cannot continue to hold students accountable in the same ways in this broken system or we risk hijacking their futures. We must reflect, adapt and change.”
Vanden Heuvel will address and discuss the aforementioned ideas and will take questions from the school board during the meeting.
School plans for student achievement
Also related to student learning, school site principals will be introducing for first reading their site plans for student achievement.
Individual school plans for student achievement (SPSA) consolidate school planning efforts into one plan for programs funded through the consolidated application process.
Each SPSA includes:
● “Goals to improve student outcomes, including goals that address the needs of student groups as identified through the needs assessment;
● Evidence-based strategies, actions, or services;
● Proposed expenditures based on the projected resource allocation from the district to address the findings of the needs assessment, including identifying resource inequities, which may include a review of the district's budgeting, the Local Control Accountability Plan, and school-level budgeting, if applicable.”
Both the elementary, junior high and high school plans must be reviewed, discussed and approved by stakeholder groups before being presented to the school board at a later date for final approval.
The elementary plan has been brought to the schools’ governance council for final approval and has received input from parents.
Some of the elementary school student achievement goals include having 20% of English Learner students re-designated as Reclassified Fluent English Proficient in grades 3 to 5 in the 2020-2021 school year and demonstrating growth on standardized testing reading and math scores, among others.
The junior high SPSA has been approved by its school site governance council. Some of the goals on the plan include having all students progress in their ability to problem solve and communicate through literacy and mathematics, and implementing integrated English learner strategies throughout core and elective classes.
The high school plan was also approved by its governance council and shares similar goals as well as goals towards creating robust distance learning and student and parent engagement.
How to watch the meeting
To watch the meeting visit https://husd.zoom.us/j/84961297543?pwd=WHNoQ1Fua3IxdFdYUGhhQlI2b0hOUT09.
Meeting ID: 849 6129 7543
Passcode: 441791
Dial by location: 1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
To view the agenda visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/5902833972449263924.pdf?filename=November%2B18%252C%2B2020%2BBoard%2BPacket.pdf
How to make a public comment
Those who would like to make a public comment can email Karen Mendonca, kmendonca@husd.org.
