The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Board of Trustees has a busy agenda for their next meeting tomorrow, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.
A few notable items on tap for the evening include a discussion regarding a possible partnership with the Acosta Educational group for professional development around equity and unconscious bias, a public hearing to discuss the district’s learning continuity and attendance plan and consideration for the adoption of a limited, in-person assessment plan for special education and English language proficiency assessments.
The board will also consider accepting the 2019-20 unaudited actuals financial report for all funds. The report will be submitted by the district’s director of business services, Debbie Odetto.
Acosta Educational Partnership (AEP)
The HUSD has faced a long journey when it comes to addressing equity in schools and within the district, and equity and fairness work is still ongoing.
In an effort to continue its work on creating a more equitable school system Erin Fender, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, will discuss with the board the possibility of working with the Acosta group for professional development and equity work towards developing an ethnic studies program.
According to the agenda packet, “AEP has a proven track record working with other school districts facilitating ‘dynamic training for educators centered on the cultural and community wealth of students and their families.’”
If the district were to pursue work with AEP local nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg and The Healdsburg Education Foundation would be the two funding partners.
Learning continuity and attendance
This year the Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan will replace the 2020-21 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), a plan that typically works in tandem with a district budget and helps drive the calculator for the LCFF (Local Control Funding Formula).
As per an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, the district’s LCAP will not be due until Dec. 15. The LCAP is usually required to be approved prior to the adoption of a district budget.
The Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan requires two board meetings, one for public hearing and one for formal board approval, and must be submitted to the Sonoma County Office of Education by Sept. 30.
The learning continuity and attendance plan is part of the overall K-12 budget package that addresses and informs funding stability for schools while providing information at the local level for how student learning continuity will be addressed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan is intended to balance the needs of all stakeholders, including educators, parents, students and community members, while both streamlining engagement and condensing several pre existing plans,” the agenda item report states.
In other words, the plan is meant to memorialize the district’s plans to mitigate gaps in learning and plans to address stakeholder engagement, the needs of students with unique needs, connectivity issues with distance learning and social and emotional well-being of both staff and students.
Areas in the plan to be addressed include:
● Stakeholder engagement
● In person instructional offerings
● Distance learning
● Student learning loss
● Mental health and social and emotional well being
● Student and family engagement and outreach
● School nutrition
● Additional actions to implement the learning continuity plan
● Increased or improved services.
In person assessment plan
The board will also consider approval of a plan for in-person testing for special education and English language proficiency assessments.
Tele-practice or remote assessments for these students may skew results and may not produce reliable results, thus the need for in class testing.
In order to remain consistent with local public health ordinances and guidelines, the plan for testing these student subgroups includes a pre-testing COVID symptom checklist, no-touch temperature checks, six foot social distancing, facial covering requirements for assessors and students, use of Plexiglass dividers and sage hygiene practices.
Financial report
Lastly, the board will consider the acceptance of the unaudited actuals financial report for the 2019-20 school year.
The Board is required to accept the financial reports for the period ending June 30, 2020. The independent CPA firm of EideBailly will be auditing the district’s financial records and will submit the audited statements to the board in December.
Budget review and acceptance is always a hefty subject, but financial discussions typically center around revenue, reserves, expenditures and the unrestricted general fund versus the restricted general fund.
A few highlights to look at is that the revenue for the unrestricted general fund was under-budgeted by $576,902 and expenditures were over-budgeted by $495,755. According to the report this can be attributed to the pandemic, as discretionary spending was curtailed in mid-March and many planned and budget programs were not completed.
“On the restricted side, while revenues decreased slightly from second interim, spending was greatly reduced due to the pandemic,” according to the agenda item report. “The Combined General Fund, and consequently District reserves, reflect the lower expenditures and increased ending balances in the Unrestricted and Restricted General Funds. Reserves are $2.6 million greater than the Board-mandated 13.3% level of $3,552,925, with total reserves equating to 23.16%.
