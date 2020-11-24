School site principals in the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) introduced for first reading only their school plans for student achievement (SPSA), a comprehensive document that lays out specific goals and planned programs for academic achievement that can be funded through the related application process.
While the elementary, junior high and high school each have different goals, each plan aims to address student academic needs and increase student engagement by creating a positive and equitable community and campus environment.
The individual school plan itself consolidates school planning efforts into one plan for programs funded through the consolidated application process.
Each SPSA includes:
● “Goals to improve student outcomes, including goals that address the needs of student groups as identified through the needs assessment;
● Evidence-based strategies, actions, or services;
● Proposed expenditures based on the projected resource allocation from the district to address the findings of the needs assessment, including identifying resource inequities, which may include a review of the district's budgeting, the Local Control Accountability Plan, and school-level budgeting, if applicable.”
Elementary principals Erika McGuire and Jeff Franey, junior high principal Chris Miller and Healdsburg High School Principal Bill Halliday each presented their school site plan to the HUSD School Board of Trustees at their most recent meeting on Nov. 18.
Elementary plan for student achievement
The Healdsburg Elementary School plan has four goals.
The first goal stipulates that through rigorous instruction in grades K-3, 20% of English learner (EL) students will be Redesignated Fluent English Proficient in grades 3 to 5 in the 2020-21 school year.
“If you look back at our previous SPSA’s we did change it to 20% of our EL’s (to redesignate). We know this less than what we normally reclassify but with distance learning being the way that it is we wanted to be realistic in terms of what we can achieve this year,” McGuire explained.
At the Fitch Mountain elementary campus, English learners receive 45 minutes of English Language development four day per week and EL students at the Healdsburg Elementary School campus receive 30 minutes of English Language development five days a week.
The second goal is to have students demonstrate growth in their scores for the standardized STAR reading and math assessments during the 2020-21 school year.
To help facilitate this, all students have supplemental math to the adopted curriculum so they can practice standard math skills.
Additionally, the school is purchasing a new online math program that will be used for synchronous and asynchronous math instruction in grades three to five.
The third goal is to increase parent/guardian involvement in school activities and the final goal is to create a sense of community at each school site by incorporating daily activities that support social and emotional wellbeing and a positive class atmosphere.
While these goals may seem difficult given the COVID-19 pandemic, McGuire and Franey said they’ll work to host virtual parent information nights, virtual coffee with a principal and other online or phone based outreach activities.
Both the elementary, junior high and high school plans must be reviewed, discussed and approved by stakeholder groups before being presented to the school board at a later date for final approval.
The elementary plan has already been brought to the schools’ governance council for final approval and has received input from parents.
Healdsburg Junior High School plan for student achievement
The junior high’s plan follows the same tenor as the elementary plan, however, it does have a heavier focus on math and literacy.
The first goal is to have all students progress in their ability to communicate and problem solve through mastery in math and literacy.
Students will be scheduled for math support, intervention and integrated math I as needed to support and evaluate student progress. Another support method will provide academic counseling for students receiving failing grades.
The school’s second goal is to implement integrated English Language development strategies throughout core academic and elective course in order to support EL students.
To help with this goal, EL students will have scheduled and integrated English Language development support during their history and English courses, but they will still maintain their seven period day so they may participate in one elective course.
The final goal is to create learning environments and a school community that fosters equity, empathy and engagement.
The school typically holds a “Team Healdsburg Junior High School (HJH)” day with activities for students at the beginning of the year to help foster connectivity, however, this year the event went virtual.
“We did a modified team HJH at the beginning of the year. This is a day that usually encompasses the first two days of school and sometimes we incorporate days throughout the school year and it’s a time to do team building, community building and we did that virtually. I have to give props to our teachers who really took that on, organized and put it together,” said HJH Principal Chris Miller.
The junior high SPSA has been approved by its school site governance council according to the agenda item report.
High school plan for student achievement
The goals for the high school are similar in nature to the other site plans. The high school goals include:
● Increased support and interventions for critical student subgroups — Latino, socio-economically disadvantaged and and special education students;
● Create, monitor and modify when necessary a robust distance learning program;
● Increase parent and student engagement and improve school culture;
● Implement a school-wide focus on math.
Halliday said the first goal is a carry over goal from last year’s plan since the school is still watching and supporting those critical subgroups.
“We do have a smaller population of students still receiving English Language development services and we have a large group of reclassified students that we monitor through our counseling office,” Halliday said.
For the second goal Halliday said that working to modify and improve distance learning is an ongoing process.
“This is also going to include changes that we are going to make at the semester on how we deliver our services and what the course of our day and our week looks like,” Halliday said of the modifications.
Similar to the elementary and junior high school, student and parent engagement is an important goal, however, most of those community building and parent activities have gone virtual.
In terms of the school-wide focus on math, Halliday said this another returning goal since teachers and students are still working on improving their math mindset when it comes to being successful at math.
To help with math support, teachers have been holding virtual after school math tutorials and Halliday said these sessions have been more popular now versus when they held them in-person.
“We’re actually having almost three times the number of students show up for math tutoring now that it’s on Zoom,” Halliday said.
Next steps
The high school plan was approved by the high school leadership and their governance council and received input from staff and other stakeholders.
Each school site plan will return to the board of trustees at a future meeting for formal approval.
To view each plan in its entirety in English or Spanish, visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/7698547941703607247.pdf?filename=November%2B18%252C%2B2020%2BBoard%2BPacket%25281%2529.pdf
