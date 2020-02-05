PIZZA PIE — The Healdsburg Senior Center celebrated pizza on Feb. 3 with a blind pizza taste test of local pizzas in honor of National Pizza Day (yes there is a day to celebrate the love of pizza). Participants rated pizzas based on crust, sauce, toppings, appearance and flavor.
A favorite among flavor was Giorgio’s Restaurant. Tasters also liked the creative toppings on the Pizzando pizza. Participating pizza donators included: Giorgio’s, Pizzando, Oakville Grocery, Big John’s Market, Mountain Mike’s, Round Table and Safeway. All pizzas were donated.
