Murals, lights and audio tour slated for three-part art installation
Local artists have been working on a series of public art installations aimed at beautifying the downtown streets of Healdsburg and creating a meaningful experience for both residents and visitors, and the first element of the series — eight 20-foot murals — was recently launched by several local artists.
The murals are part of a larger series of art installations called “Voices,” a project organized by local artist Jessica Martin and funded by a series of grants from Creative Sonoma and the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise.
“I got a grant through Creative Sonoma and another grant following that through the Healdsburg Rotary to really look at how we can bring art in to help revitalize downtown, bring inspiration to the downtown district, and to help bring foot traffic to the whole commercial area and to do it in a really creative and meaningful way,” Martin said.
The Creative Sonoma grant provided $30,000 for the months-long project.
“This isn’t a decoration, yes it’s bringing beauty to town, but it’s also about bringing a meaningful experience to people in town while helping our local businesses,” Martin said.
The first art installation was recently started and involves several 20-foot murals painted by local artists. The murals will be installed on the temporary street closure barriers around Plaza Street and Center Street.
The project revolves around Martin’s concept of wanting to beautify the road closure barriers while also wanting to attract shoppers.
“I got some artists together and each of them made a 20-foot mural in town to go over the existing barriers and those just went in,” she said.
She said the art projects are also a way to celebrate the city’s resilience and our creativity.
“Even through fire and even through a pandemic we’re still able to continually reimagine our town and tap into the creative resources that we have here,” Martin said.
Jake Messing, Féven Zewdi, Sarah Ammons, Anamaria Morales, poet Russ Messing, Jessica Martin and Ann Weber and her Healdsburg High School students each planned and created a mural for the project.
Messing is a painter, illustrator and a muralist who graduated from the Parsons School of Design in 2006. He has since been invited to multiple art residencies in Europe and in North American and most recently completed a large mural for the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Zewdi is a first-generation Eritrean-born artist and is one of the lead artists for the organization Sonoma County Artist Propelling Equity.
Ammons is a visual artist who does observational drawings. She studied painting and drawing at the San Francisco Art Institute and has participated in several art residencies.
Morales was born and raised in Healdsburg and is currently attending the University of California Berkeley. Last summer Morales completed a rainbow mural at Gibbs Park in Healdsburg. The community-based mural was designed to promote equality, inclusion and positivity.
The second art installation project will be up from December to January 2021, and will include an array of light sculptures that will be installed at various locations downtown.
For the light exhibit, — which is aptly named “Illuminate” — nine of the artists will use light as a principal element in their work, which will be installed in vacant retail windows and buildings.
“I collaborated with building owners and tenants all throughout the downtown as well as Harmon House and Cartograph and the artists are creating pieces for the vacant spaces and commercial spaces in town,” Martin said.
She said folks will be able to walk all through town on a self-tour of all of the different spaces with the light art displays.
‘It’s not just a holiday piece, it’s something we’re really looking to do for the winter,” she said.
Artist and designer Moey Nelson will be creating a silver/white waterfall of light that extends horizontally in the old Bergamot Alley Space on Healdsburg Avenue.
Skylo will create a large string of lights using their own collection of glass globes, Occidental artist and art lecturer Victoria Wagner is creating ambient reflected light pieces for the old Twist retail space as well as for the loft spaces above the Healdsburg Running Company store.
Artist Philip Pasqualino is installing a 20-foot hanging wire sculpture with projected white lights and artist, writer and wine producer Alice Sutro is creating animated line drawings of local business owners, which will be projected on exterior walls in town.
Multimedia artist Heike Liss will create a window sound drawing piece with projected videos, Healdsburg High School art teacher and sculptor Linus Lancaster will create transparent, light sculptures of life-sized people, and light artist Hugh Livingston will create a light and sound piece for the stairway at Harmon House.
Martin is also contributing to the light exhibit in collaboration with artist Steve Frank.
The spring exhibit — the third element of the Voices series — will feature an audio tour element as well as piped in audio from previous community events such as Corazon’s Día de Los Muertos.
“Actors will be creating audio plays and there will be video footage from past events in town, there will be musicians and there will be interviews with local business owners telling us stories. We’re really trying to highlight the different layers of stories within our town,” Martin explained.
A total of 10 artists are participating in the multi-faceted project. The artists are either from Healdsburg or have a close connection with the town and or Sonoma County.
While this is the first series of public outdoor art projects of its kind, Martin hopes this can be something that is done each winter in order to celebrate local artists.
“I’ve been putting a lot of energy into this not just because we really need it right now, but also I see it as paving the way for potentially an annual winter art event for our town, so this is really the beginning of something I could see as our town being known for. Imagine what we can do when we don’t have a pandemic,” she said. “I see this as an expansion of our town’s identity, and we can move even deeper into celebrating the creativity in our town.”
For more information about the project series, visit: https://www.youarehereproject.org/
