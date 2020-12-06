The National Weather Service has issued a series of warnings for Sonoma County and the Bay Area, including a red flag warning, a wind advisory and a dangerous high surf warning.
A red flag warning has been declared for the North Bay from 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7. The warning included much of the San Francisco Bay Area including the entire North Bay, the East Bay Hills and Interior Valleys, the Santa Cruz Mountains, and the San Francisco Peninsula Coast.
According to the advisory. “A combination of gusty offshore winds and lowering humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire conditions are ongoing or expected shortly. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.”
This was accompanied by a wind advisory and high surf advisory. In terms of wind, expect northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest winds will be near the coast and in elevated terrain. Winds will subside by late Monday morning.
The dangerous surf conditions have their roots in a strong storm system in the Aleutian Islands, and the main danger will be on Monday and Tuesday.
According to the advisory, “For Monday, the primary hazard will be on the beaches where infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and stronger rip currents are expected. By Monday night, the swell heights are forecast to increase rapidly and the primary hazard will shift towards large breaking waves of roughly 25 feet at west and northwest facing beaches prompting dangerous conditions in the surf zone at west to northwest facing beaches. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect on Monday during the day for the sneaker wave threat while a High Surf Warning is in effect for Monday night through the day Tuesday for the large breaking waves expected.”
“The main threat will be at west to northwest facing beaches along the coastline from Sonoma County southward through Monterey County … Cold water drownings occur each year with these type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. If you must visit the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc., and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times.”
