Planning commission, community services and special city council meetings lined up
There are a slew of upcoming city related meetings this week and next, including a planning commission meeting slated for Tuesday, a Healdsburg Community Services special meeting scheduled for Wednesday and a special city council meeting set for next week to discuss a development agreement amendment regarding the Montage resort.
The Healdsburg Planning Commission meeting is set for Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. via the city’s Webex system. There are two public hearings set for tomorrow’s meeting.
The first hearing will discuss the possible subdivision of a parcel into three residential lots on Paul Wittke Drive. The project applicant is Tim Jones.
The other public hearing is for a major design review for the demolition of two existing dwelling units at 807 Healdsburg Avenue and for the construction of a two-story mixed use building with first floor commercial space and one residential unit above.
According to the planning commission agenda, in addition there would be a two-story residential building with three multi-family units on a .5 acre site. The applicant for this project is Elevation Architects and Aaron Wilch.
To view the planning commission agenda, visit: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09222020-1150. To view directions on how to submit a public comment during the meeting, scroll down to the bottom of the agenda.
To view the meeting on Tuesday night, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Community services skatepark meeting
The Healdsburg Community Services department is holding a special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss what needs to happen in order to reopen the Carson Warner Memorial Skatepark after it was closed last week following daily, ongoing violations of the facial covering requirement.
In the event listing, the community services department said they want to work together with residents to get the popular skatepark open once again.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m.
Zoom Meeting ID: 818 5365 2462
Zoom Meeting Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81853652462
Montage meeting
A special city council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to discuss a development amendment agreement for the Montage resort, a project that has been in the works for years and has stirred much conversation regarding affordable housing and the related construction of a fire substation.
The city approved the Montage project in 2011, which included a 130-room resort hotel with 70 resort residences, a 36.15-acre community park, public and private trails, 14.16-acres of affordable housing and a pump substation. The massive undertaking is headed by Sonoma Luxury Resort, LLC, and the project started construction in 2019 and is slated to open this winter.
Earlier this week in a Facebook message to residents, Interim City Manager David Kiff said some of the big items up for discussion include when the related fire substation, trails and affordable housing will be built, by whom and at what cost.
“This is a very complex issue as you can understand, and I want to try to help people understand a little bit better. One of the most important things to remember is that no one, not the developer or the city, no one has proposed not completing the important improvements,” Kiff said in the video message,
The meeting will start at 5 p.m.
To watch the virtual meeting, visit:http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspxTo submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand-corner you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
