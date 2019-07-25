During a public event at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park on Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m., Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick will announce to a crowd of 2,000-plus mostly Latinos that the Sheriff’s Office will protect the rights of immigrants.
His message seeks to ensure that all people in Sonoma County know they have legal rights and protections, regardless of their immigration status.
In an effort to help undocumented immigrants in Sonoma County feel safe and know their rights in light of current federal policies, Graton Rancheria Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris will introduce Essick on stage inside the ballroom to deliver a message of support, including that:
· The Sonoma County Sheriff will not turn you over to The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for traffic infractions, driving without insurance or without a license, or for minor misdemeanors such as petty theft or public intoxication.
· The Sheriff’s Office will not turn you over to ICE for reporting that you have been the victim of a crime.
· The Sheriff’s Office will not assist ICE in conducting raids.
· The Sheriff’s Office cannot ask you about your immigration status and will not arrest you on a civil immigration warrant.
The event takes place in the ballroom during its monthly Latin baila. The casino is located at 288 Golf Course Drive W, Rohnert Park, CA 94928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.