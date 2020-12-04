A towering column of deep black smoke drew the attention of a dozen passersby midday Thursday, Dec. 3 just south of Healdsburg and adjacent to the Highway 101 southbound onramp to Healdsburg Avenue. The orange flames quickly rose to the the canopy of a clump of mature redwoods as the first crew arrived on the scene from the Healdsburg Fire Department.
A CalTrans work crew, working nearby, attacked the source of the fire on the ground where there was an apparent illegal encampment. The fire was quickly doused and the origin was suspected to be an unattended campfire.
