The board of the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) is hosting a listening forum specifically for Healdsburg on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The forum will be held via Zoom from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
“The SMART Board is hosting a series of Listening Forums across Sonoma and Marin counties to bring community members together to exchange ideas on how to best position SMART for the future,” reads the description of the forum.
“The listening forums will enable a dialogue where the SMART board can hear from you and others, from all sectors of the broader North Bay community. Participants are encouraged to share their ideas and comments on any aspect of SMART. Your participation in these conversations will help shape the future of SMART, an integral part of the region’s economy as we recover from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis,” it continues.
Those who can’t attend the session for their community are encouraged to try and attend other sessions, where they will still be able to voice their opinions. Archived videos of the sessions can be found here.
To register for the Healdsburg forum, click here.
Looking forward, the SMART board said it’s also in the process of establishing forums that encompass various themes or identities of those in Sonoma County, such as the bicycle community, senior, people with disabilities and Latino community members.
In mid-August, SMART began work to upgrade the railroad tracks on the Pool Creek Bridge north of Shiloh Road in Windsor, preparing for the train to make its dissent farther north.
