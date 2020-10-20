Cloverdale, Windsor store windows won't be covered
A number of Goodwill stores in Sonoma County are boarding up windows ahead of the presidential election to minimize the risk of damage from possible civil unrest.
“It’s a completely financial decision. There is no concern that Goodwills will be looted,” said Brandy Evans, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire.
Customers can still shop indoors at all open Redwood Empire Goodwill locations, but the Healdsburg, Sebastopol and the Stony Point and Fourth Street locations in Santa Rosa would board their windows, she said. She decided to fortify stores closest to city centers where she said protests were more likely to occur after hearing the news media say how contentious the election is.
Goodwill stores in other parts of the county, such as Cloverdale and Windsor, aren’t expected to have boarded up windows.
Evans said she did not believe the Santa Rosa area would experience civil unrest as intensely as Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities across the country, but that the organization’s insurance premiums dramatically increased this year and some Goodwill locations have large glass windows that would be costly to replace.
“I would choose not to spend the money on that, so this is, again, a preventative measure,” she said.
The process to protect store windows began the week of Oct. 11 and is continuing this week, she said. After the Nov. 3 election, the organization will how soon they would remove the boards. Evans said she did not expect any vandalism or break-ins and hoped to take the boards down as soon as possible.
Brenda Adams, assistant manager of the Healdsburg Goodwill store, said a man outside was actively boarding their windows with plywood and metal Tuesday morning and that she was trying to tell customers the store was still open its regular hours and accepting donations.
“I personally don’t foresee riots going through Healdsburg and everybody looting and destroying properties at all. We’re a very peaceful town when it comes to demonstrations and things,” Adams said.
Adams said she found out stores would be boarding windows a couple weeks ago. As an employee, she said minimizing the risk made sense. As a citizen of Healdsburg, Adams said, it concerned her that businesses were taking precautions because the area had seen many protests and demonstrators in the street holding signs for equality.
“But I’ve never seen anything get violent,” she said. “So it’s kind of a hard pill to swallow knowing our store is being boarded up, but I understand why.”
