The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters finalized the Nov. 3 election results last week and more votes were tabulated, but it did not change the outcome of the Healdsburg City Council race or the outcome of the local ballot measures.
272,244 ballots were cast in Sonoma County for the Nov. 3 General Election and voter turnout was huge this year at 90.57% according to the registrar’s office.
Healdsburg City Council
This election season the Healdsburg City Council had three seats up for election. Of the six candidates Ariel Kelley, Skylaer Palacios and incumbent David Hagele won the top three spots for city council. Kelley, the former CEO of Corazón Healdsburg, received 4,452 votes — 27.84% of the vote.
According to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, Kelley received the most votes for city council in the history of elections in Healdsburg, exceeding Mike McGuire’s big 2008 win where he received 4,437 votes.
Palacios received 3,611 votes — 22.58% of the vote and Hagele received 3,532 votes — 22.09% of the vote.
Candidate David Jones received 1,598 votes — 9.99% of the vote, Charles Duffy received 1,539 votes — 9.63% of the vote, and Doralice Handal received 1,257 votes, which was 7.86% of the vote.
The top three vote getters will be sworn in to council on Monday, Dec. 7, the next regular Healdsburg City Council meeting.
Local ballot measures
Healdsburg’s own ballot measure, Measure T, passed with 3,915 “yes” votes. The measure received 2,614 “no” votes.
The measure is an extension of the half-cent Measure V sales tax, which funds important city services such as police and fire, economic development, city infrastructure and road maintenance.
The tax was set to expire in 2023, but an approval of the measure by voters extended the tax indefinitely with no sunset date until repealed by voters.
Several Sonoma County measures and initiatives also passed.
Measure O, the quarter-cent sales tax for mental health, addiction and homeless services passed easily with 178,309 “yes” votes.
The measure will increase the sales tax by one-fourth of one cent per dollar (0.25%) on all taxable sales in the county for 10 years in order to fund vital mental health and addiction services.
According to the Sonoma County Auditor’s Fiscal Impact Statement, the tax will yield approximately $25 million each year.
Measure BB, the initiative approving the sale of the Healdsburg District Hospital, also passed with 26,696 votes — 84.49% of the vote. It received 4,900 “no” votes accounting for 15.51% of the vote.
Measure DD — the extension of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority Sales Tax — also appears to have passed with 185,307 “yes” votes (70.95% of the vote). The measure only received 75,878 “no” votes — 29.05% of the vote.
