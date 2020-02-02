Evening of dining and live music supports local musical education programs
Even in the coldest of Februaries, the climate and atmosphere warms up at a collection of Healdsburg and Geyserville eateries when they all host an evening of Jazz on the Menu, a fundraiser for the Healdsburg Jazz Festival.
The event features 10 wine and dine locations which all host live jazz ensembles for an evening of fine dining, musical interludes and rooms full of companionship. This year’s event on Feb. 19 will culminate with an “after party” at Costeaux French Bakery and Café, with desserts, wines and live jazz by Stella & the Starlights. Admission to Costeaux’s is $15 but all other events are at no extra charge.
Participating restaurants this year include Baci Café & Wine Bar, Campo Fina, Catelli’s in Geyserville, Chalkboard, Diavola Pizzeria, Dry Creek Kitchen, Spoonbar, Valette, and special arrangements at Single Thread. (For Single Thread details, contact Healdsburg Jazz.) Each participating restaurant is donating 25% of the evening proceeds to the educational programs of Healdsburg Jazz Festival. Besides mounting the annual 10-day jazz festival each June, Healdsburg Jazz organizes and funds various musical and educational programs at area schools. Each February, Healdsburg Jazz presents musical and educational programs at local elementary schools for Black History Month.
Later in the school year, Healdsburg Jazz sponsors Operation Jazz Band where 5th graders are offered a hands-on introduction to jazz music and its American roots.
To participate in Jazz on the Menu, diners simply make dinner reservations at their chosen times. The “after party” at Costeaux’s is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. For more information visit www.healdsburgjazz.org.
— Rollie Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.