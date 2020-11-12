Nov. 11 was a special day for two World War II veterans, thanks to Joe Anderson and Mary Dewane, owners of The Spirit of Benovia (a 1942 Douglas DC-3) and Benovia Winery.
Anderson took Del Tiedeman, 100, of Healdsburg, on the first flight. Tiedeman got to fly the plane once it was up in the air, calling it the best Veterans Day ever. Anderson remarked that Tiedeman looked like a 21-year-old behind the controls of the DC-3. Tiedeman was a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot and flew a C-47.
Anderson took Al Maggini, 105, of Santa Rosa, on the second flight. Maggini was a U.S. Army Air Corps navigator and flew in a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
Tiedeman and Maggini both told stories of their flying experiences in WWII.
