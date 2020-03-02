Classes canceled after an adult member of the school community — not an employee — exposed to confirmed COVID-19 case
The Healdsburg School announced on Monday morning, March 2, that classes were canceled for the day due to an adult member of the school community — not an employee — having been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, a novel strain of the Corona family of viruses. As of Monday afternoon, private K-8 school was set to resume classes on Tuesday, March 3.
It is important to note that The Healdsburg School does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school community, according to a press release from the head of school, Andy Davies.
According to the press release, “We learned late Sunday evening, March 1, that an adult member of our community, not an employee, had been exposed to a confirmed case of Coronavirus. We were not able to confer with Public Health (Sonoma County Department of Health Services) last night or early this morning as the agency was closed.”
Due to this fact, at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning, March 2, school officials made the “cautious decision” to close school for the day.
In a Monday afternoon press release from The Healdsburg School, Davies announced that the school is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, March 3.
According to the press release, school administration spoke with Sonoma County health officials Monday afternoon, and based on their protocols and recommendations, it was decided to reopen the school.
"We take school closure seriously and made this decision with an abundance of caution. We look forward to welcoming students back to school tomorrow," Davies said.
