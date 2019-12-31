While the Tribune puts out weekly print editions, the paper also has a devoted following online. At the end of every year, we like to look back on the articles that have gained traction on our website in the past year.
The Tribune’s most popular articles in 2019 span a range of subjects. While the list is dominated by updates and reflections from the Kincade Fire, it also includes numerous articles about conversations had at our schools, as well as local crime coverage. The most popular article of the year is a lighthearted piece that came on the heels of our more serious fire coverage — it’s about a local baker who was chosen to compete on a Food Network holiday show.
Here’s a top 10 list of those articles:
1. “Baker stars in national Holiday Baking Championship”
2. The Healdsburg School director departs amid sexual harassment claims”
3. “Evacuation warning lifted for much of north county”
4. “How the city was saved from fire”
5. “Kincade Fire update: 77,758 acres, 100% contained”
6. “Winery pulls out of permit appeal”
7. “Car vandals caught”
8. “Changing fire policy shapes battle against Kincade”
9. “Canyon Run murder suspect arrested”
10. “To transfer or not to transfer”
