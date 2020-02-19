Tim Flannery and the Lunatic Fringe will be playing a fundraising concert for the Kiwanis Foundation and for Flannery’s own nonprofit, the “Love Harder Project,” on Feb. 22 at the Raven Performing Arts Theatre.
Baseball is an important topic for the evening since Flannery spent 10 seasons with the San Diego Padres ending in 1989 and later went on to be the third base coach for the San Francisco Giants from 2007 to 2014.
Flannery’s nonprofit focuses on antibullying and non-violence and was formed in response to the assault of Giants fan Bryan Stow during a Dodgers game in Los Angeles in 2011.
The Kiwanis Foundation focuses on kid-related volunteer work, such as providing dictionaries to kids in the third grade, a Kiwanis tradition that’s done every year.
The Healdsburg Kiwanis club also works with the Healdsburg Education Foundation and helps out with Project Grad.
“It’s all about kids, kids are the future,” said Vern Losh, a member of the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club who’s been helping organize the concert.
100% of all net proceeds from the event will go towards theHealdsburg Kiwanis Foundation.
The event will kick off with a baseball talk for youth baseball players at 2:30 p.m.
The panel will include former Giants pitcher, Noah Lowery, Joey Gomes of the Healdsburg Prune Packers and Glen Miller, a local umpire for little league teams. The talk is called, “How to be a better teammate” and focuses on sportsmanship and youth sports.
“A representative from Junior Giants will also be there,” Losh said.
The speaker panel will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Raven.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the concert and the show starts at 8 p.m.
“The guy is a flat out entertainer, he has 14 albums and he’s been writing music all of his life,” Losh said.
The band will play a medley of Flannery’s self-written songs, all of which tend to have a bluegrass, rock and country blend.
“What he’s said in interviews is he doesn’t like to put a box around his music, but his family is all from Kentucky, so I call it a bluegrass/rock/country mixture,” Losh said.
Flannery and his band will play two sets and there will also be a silent auction during the event.
There will be 12 auction items ranging from Giants paraphernalia to wine, dinner and hotel experiences.
General admission tickets are $40. VIP tickets, which include a front row seat and a backstage meet and greet with Flannery, are $75.
When and where:
Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Raven Performing Arts Theatre. 115 North St., Healdsburg. Door opens at 6:30 p.m. For tickets visit: healdsburgkiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.