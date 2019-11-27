The Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District (HTID) voted Nov. 21 to contribute $100,000 to the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce’s post-fire recovery campaign. The chamber is leading efforts to support local businesses that have suffered due to closures and cancelations during the fire and to counter misinformation regionally and nationally that could lead to residual losses in the coming months.
“We’re excited to support the chamber as we work together to share with the world how special a place Healdsburg is,” said Holly Fox, chairperson of HTID and general manager of Two Thirty-Five Luxury Suites. “Many of our lodging properties have heard from guests who are worried about Healdsburg. We want to tell them that thanks to thousands of brave first responders our town is as beautiful as ever. We are ready to welcome them to our world-class restaurants, tasting rooms, shops, hotels and bed and breakfasts.”
The Healdsburg City Council kickstarted the chamber’s campaign with $50,000 of Measure V funds on Nov. 18. Individual businesses and other organizations have also contributed, including Cartograph Wines, Costeaux French Bakery and Wine Walk Healdsburg.
“This is an unprecedented opportunity for the Healdsburg business community to collaborate on a shared message,” said Tallia Hart, who joined the Chamber of Commerce as CEO in September. “We’ve been working with an incredible group of business leaders since we first got back from evacuation to hone in on what businesses need now for recovery. The contributions from HTID and the City are a powerful vote of confidence for Healdsburg.”
HTID was formed in 2012 and renewed by the Healdsburg City Council in 2017 as a special assessment district. Lodging properties within city limits collect a 2% assessment fee on each overnight stay. That money is used by HTID to market Healdsburg as an overnight destination.
-Submitted by Holly Fox
