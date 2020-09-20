Fans of fresh produce and flowers, delectable pastries and local meat can look forward to a longer farmers market season this year. The Tuesday market from the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market will be continuing through the end of October.
“In the midst of the pandemic and smoky air, the farmers’ markets in our town have remained open for our vendors, and continue to be an open-air, fresh and healthy shopping option available to the public,” said Market Manager Janet Ciel in an announcement. “Because we’re a valuable asset in the community, our farms are abundant right now and the markets have been so well received this season, we’ve decided to extend our mid-week market through the end of October, instead of the original end of September closing.”
The weekday market is smaller than the one held on Saturdays, but is still bountiful when it comes to being able to fulfill your shopping list. The market takes place in the Healdsburg Plaza on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The last Tuesday market is now scheduled for Oct. 27.
The Saturday farmers market is slated to run through Nov. 28 and takes places from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the West Plaza Parking Lot.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers must be masked and observe social distancing regulations. The number of customers in a booth is limited, vendors handle their goods and there are hand-washing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the market.
“By shopping the market you’re supporting our local farmers, food producers and craftspeople and you’re experiencing a way of shopping which has existed in our agriculture-centric town for 42 years, making it one of the oldest in the state,” Ciel said.
To find out more about the market, visit https://www.healdsburgfarmersmarket.org/.
