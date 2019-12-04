TROTTERS — The fifth annual Healdsburg Turkey Trot drew a field of 1,00-plus runners, strollers, walkers, canines and spectators Thanksgiving morning.
The 5k course through central Healdsburg was filled with chilly sunlight following recent days of early winter-like rains.
The top finishers were Scott Kruetzfeldt, of Santa Rosa; Nick Budzyn, of Citrus Heights; Nick Muller, of Concord and top female finisher Eleanna Kennedy, of Windsor.
The run benefits the Drew Esquivel Scholarship program, in the memory of Healdsburg High School scholar-athlete Drew Esquivel. Main sponsors included Rotary Club of Healdsburg Noon and Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise.
Photos Rollie Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.