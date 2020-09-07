Updated Sept. 8, 10 a.m. —
According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the evacuation order for Zone 2E4 has been downgraded to a warning for all areas except properties on Sweetwater Springs Road.
A new round of evacuations was ordered for the Walbridge Fire Monday night, Sept. 7. The orders cover one evacuation zone — Zone 2E4 — and includes an evacuation warning for Zone 1D5.
Evacuation order issued for Zone 2E4 covers the following areas:
South of Mill Creek Road
North of Sweetwater Springs Road
West of Westside Road
East of Palmer Creek Road
Evacuation warning issued for Zone 1D5 covers the following areas:
North of the Russian River (actual river)
East of Armstrong Woods Road
West of Westside Road
South of Sweetwater Springs Road
According to a Monday evening social media post from District 4 Supervisor James Gore, the fire has started to jump containment areas. The county reopened its emergency operations center at 3 p.m. on Monday in preparation for both a Pacific Gas and Electric Public Safety Power Shutoff and Red Flag Warning being issued.
Around 6 p.m. on Monday evening, District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said that there were flare-ups on the back side of the Cedars. At 10 p.m., she reported different flare-ups occurring as well.
“I want you to know, particularly if you live in the lower Russian River, that there is renewed activity on the Walbridge Fire. The flare-up is easily visible on the North Bay Wildfire cameras, and also with the naked eye from Eastside Road, looking across the river valley,” Hopkins wrote.
Over the weekend, all evacuation orders and warnings had been rescinded from every area involved in the LNU Complex Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.