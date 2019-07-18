An inmate in the Sonoma County Jail has died and detectives were called in to investigate the incident. The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. July 17 when correctional deputies found a man unconscious alone in his cell. Deputies attempted efforts to save the man but were unsuccessful.
The inmate was identified as Nino Bosco, a 30-year-old Santa Rosa man who had been in custody since June 2, on a charge of violating a court order. Bosco had been housed in the Sheriff’s Mental Health Unit and appears to have died after eating a sandwich.
No foul play is suspected at this time. Detectives are working to determine if this was an accident or if Bosco had somehow intentionally suffocated himself while eating the sandwich.
This incident followed another incident that occurred earlier in the day where he had ingested a number of non-food items and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Bosco had been declared mentally incompetent by a Sonoma County judge on June 7, and jail staff were trying to restore him to legal competence.
His family has been notified. The Sheriff's Office extends its sincere condolences to them and his friends.
