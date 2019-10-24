This is an update on school closures for Friday. Kashia School District has now reported that they will be closed on Friday due to poor air quality. Santa Rosa City Schools and Rincon Valley School District, which each closed some schools Thursday due to the power outage, plan to have all schools open. SCOE will send an update on any new school closures at 6 a.m. tomorrow, Friday.
The full list of school closures is as follows:
- Healdsburg School District - closing for minimum school day due to air quality.
- Healdsburg Elementary will close at noon (with bus pickup)
- Fitch Mountain Campus and Healdsburg Junior High will close at 12:15 p.m. with 12:30 p.m. bus pickup
- Healdsburg High School will close at noon with 12:45 p.m. bus pickup.
- All students will remain inside until they are picked up.
- Alexander Valley School District
- Geyserville Unified School District
- Kashia School District
- Horicon School District
