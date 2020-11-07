A parade of some 30-odd cars filled with joyous voters wound its way from Santa Rosa to the Windsor Town Green, celebrating the victory of president-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Cars were decorated with flags, banners and stickers, and drivers honked their horns and waved and cheered at the small crowd greeting them at the Green. California state senator Mike McGuire and newly elected Rohnert Park councilmember Jackie Elward were participants in the parade organized by Pat Sabo of the Sonoma County Democrats.

