Unique format allows foursomes to compete at Tayman Park
The annual Drew Esquivel Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is on for September, with this year’s event modified with a unique format that adheres to strict social distancing and heath guidelines.
The tournament calls for participating foursomes to schedule their own tee times at the Healdsburg Golf Club at Tayman Park between Sept. 1 and 14 and record their scores online.
Each foursome will receive a voucher good for 18 holes and includes lunch and a swag bag. A silent auction is also planned and tournament sponsors are needed.
Esquivel, a 2013 Healdsburg High School graduate, was a league champion wrestler and recipient of the prestigious James Family Foundation Scholarship.
Registration for the golf tournament can be done online at https://rotaryclubofhealdsburgsunrise.org/Stories/2020-golf-tournament or by visiting https://events.golfstatus.com/event/2020-9-333438-5th-annual-drew-esquivel-memorial-scholarship-golf-tournament/details/registration-details.
Following registration, participants can download the GolfStatus app onto their smart phone to load scores and keep track of the competition.
All proceeds from the golf tournament go to support HHS graduates.
