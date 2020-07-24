A virtual health fair will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12 for Healdsburg and north county parents and families sponsored by the Healdsburg District Hospital, Alliance Medical Center and Corazon Healdsburg.
Sign-ups can be made at www.healdsburghospital.org/healdsburghealthfair to receive updates and to be entered to win a swag bag and a $50 gift card. Once registered, an online invitation will sent Aug. 10. Videos will be live and available for viewing after 8 a.m. on Aug. 12th. Information and videos are in both English and Spanish.
More information about the virtual fair will be available in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.