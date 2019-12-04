WET TRACTORS — Heavy rains fell on this year's Geyserville Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30 but there were plenty of well-lighted truck, tractor and farm machinery entries and a smaller crowd than in past years. State Senator Mike McGuire and county supervisor James Gore did the honors for lighting the community holiday tree and starting a round of holiday singing. The parade is sponsored by the Geyserville Chamber of Commerce and participating members.
RICK TANG PHOTOGRAPHY
