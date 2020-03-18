SBA loans for economic disaster

New federal legislation has opened up the possibility for small businesses to receive assistance for economic loss due to COVID-19. Details of eligibility and administration of this assistance from Small Business Administration (SBA) are still being worked out.

“We’re right at the beginning of this crisis,” said Richard Diaz, deputy emergency services coordinator at the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management. “No one knows how long it’s going to play out or how much damage there will be.”

If a small business has suffered substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19, it may be eligible for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration via an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Substantial economic injury is defined as the inability of a business to meet its obligations as they mature and to pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses.

An EIDL can help meet necessary financial obligations that a business could have met had the disaster not occurred. The loan provides relief from economic injury caused directly by a disaster and permits the business to maintain a reasonable working capital position during the period affected by the disaster.

• U.S. Small Business Administration is allowing businesses to forecast economic losses due to events that bring in high revenues being canceled due to the COVID-19.

• Small businesses and small agricultural cooperatives that have suffered substantial economic injury may also be eligible for the EIDL program.

• The SBA provides EIDL assistance only to those businesses that SBA determines are unable to obtain credit elsewhere.

The loan amount will be based on the business’ actual economic injury and financial needs. The interest rate on EIDLs cannot exceed 4% per year, and the term of the loans cannot exceed 30 years. Terms and conditions will be determined by the business’ ability to repay the loan.

How to apply

Find the application in the sidebar of this article at sonomawest. com. Business owners should email the completed form to both the local chamber of commerce and their city manager. (Businesses in unincorpor-ated areas can just email it to their chamber.)

Sebastopol

Linda Collins, Chamber of Commerce, linda@sebastopol .org

Larry McLaughlin, lmclaughlin@cityofsebastopol.org

Greater west county

Karin Moss, Russian River Chamber of Commerce, karinmoss@ymail.com

The deadline for the EIDL application is Dec. 16, 2020.

—Laura Hagar Rush, Editor, Sonoma West