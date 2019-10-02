Flying machines—On Sept. 28 and 29, the Wings Over Wine Country air show returned for its 18th year. This year’s acts included Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Squad, the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Skydiving Team, Dennis Sanders and his Hawker Sea Fury performing an aerobatic “smoke show,” Brad Wursten and his MXS-R aerobatic aircraft, fly-bys of historic WWII aircrafts and a walk-through the United States Air Force C-17 transport. In addition, attendees were able to enjoy touring the collection of the Pacific Coast Air Museum and a wide selection of food and drink. Blustery and occasionally cloudy conditions didn’t manage to hamper the enthusiasm of the crowd.
Photos John Strassburger
