EDITOR’S NOTE: All people named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Healdsburg on Dec. 26 after assaulting a Lola’s Market employee and a Healdsburg Police officer.
The suspect, Amy Elizabeth Lewis, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 26 and transported to the Sonoma County Jail where she was booked on felony and misdemeanor charges of battery and obstructing an officer with violence.
The incident occurred Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the Lola’s Market on Healdsburg Avenue after receiving a report that a woman had thrown hot coffee on one of the market’s employees.
According to a statement from the Healdsburg Police Department, when officers arrived on scene they were not able to locate the suspect or anyone involved in the incident, but they were able to learn from another store employee that Lewis had walked into the business requesting free food and became irate when employees did not follow her request.
“Moments later, officers were dispatched to a second disturbance at The Wurst restaurant on Matheson Street. Officers learned that the victim who had initially had the coffee thrown at him was now following the suspect while awaiting police,” HPD said in a statement.
Officers responded to the location and contacted both the suspect and the victim.
While one officer spoke with the victim another tried to speak with Lewis, however, she began to walk away from the scene.
“The officer walked after the suspect, who suddenly and without warning, turned around and struck the officer in the face with a backpack she was holding. The suspect then punched the officer multiple times, again striking the officer in the face with her fists multiple times,” according to the statement.
The other officer and the victim were able to assist the officer in taking the woman into custody. Both the victim and the officer received minor injuries. The suspect received no injuries.
Lewis’ arraignment was set for the afternoon of Dec. 30.
