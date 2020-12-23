Each year The Healdsburg Tribune compiles the year’s most noteworthy events, newsmakers and shakers and writes a comprehensive timeline of sorts that looks back at the year.
We want to stick to that tradition of sharing and discussing the events, city council meetings, changes, business news and other items that have shaped the year.
We broke this year’s review into several themes: COVID-19, disaster, business, local government, events, people, schools and crime.
The whole year feels as if it were paused in March never to resume, however, somehow nine months of coping and living with the coronavirus pandemic have passed, lurching forward in weird phases and chunks of time.
As reported by our sister paper The Windsor Times, “On March 2, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services confirmed a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a resident with recent international travel. A presumptive positive case is defined as likely to be positive for COVID-19.”
As of March 3, this was the second case of COVID-19 in the county. In a statement on Feb. 26, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed an individual infected with COVID-19 was being treated at a hospital in the county.
According to the Times article, “The Feb. 26 patient was transported to a Sonoma County hospital from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where some international travelers had been quarantined because of possible exposure to the virus.”
As of March 2 there were only 43 positive cases of COVID-19 in California, 24 of which were from those who returned from a Princess cruise ship, 10 of which were travel related, two that were from person-to-person exposure in a family, three from person-to-person contact in a healthcare facility and four from what were unknown sources at the time.
March 2 was also a hotbed of activity for The Healdsburg School, a private K-8 school in Healdsburg, when it shut down following information that a parent at the school had come into contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus.
The school reopened on March 3 following consultations with the county health department.
Following the March 2 presumptive positive case of a Sonoma County resident, the county of Sonoma declared a Local Public Health Emergency as well as a Local Emergency to respond to COVID-19.
On Thursday morning, March, 12, the city of Healdsburg declared a local emergency in response to the growing spread of COVID-19.
At the time the city had also announced that they were going to postpone all city-sponsored events, including the March 17 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The city’s emergency declaration was ratified by the Healdsburg City Council on March 16.
On March 17 Sonoma County residents were ordered to shelter in place. The order was expected to last through April 7.
Residents were instructed to shelter in their homes, except for leaving for essential activities and services such as grocery shopping. The order also directed all businesses and governmental agencies to cease all non-essential operations at physical locations in the county and prohibited all non-essential gatherings of any size and non-essential travel. Sonoma County Regional Parks and city parks also closed.
The order was issued in response to the six cases of COVID-19 that the county had at the time, and the 258 confirmed cases and three deaths in the seven Bay Area jurisdictions that had occurred at the time.
In response to the shutdown, several local senior centers sprang into action to help meet the needs of seniors.
The Healdsburg Senior Center in conjunction with Healdsburg Community Services, rolled out a four-point older adult services and senior services assistance plan centered around four key elements: care calls, nutrition assistance, volunteer driving and the neighbors network.
On March 31, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase announced that the county shelter-in-place order would be extended until May 3.
In early April, Mase reported that modeling data from the Imperial College of London revealed that the county’s shelter-in-place order was significantly flattening the curve of COVID-19, and reducing the mortality rate for those over the age of 65.
Toward the end of April Sonoma County parks reopened again, however, the hitch was you could only visit a park by getting there on foot or by bicycle.
As the shelter-in-place order and pandemic wore on into June, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick made a controversial announcement that effective June 1 he would direct all sheriff’s office staff to discontinue the enforcement of Sonoma County Public Health Orders issued by the Sonoma County Public Health Department and the Public Health Officer.
On June 2 the county released a joint statement with the sheriff’s office in which both parties agreed to play nice.
Starting June 6, in-person faith-based services, indoor retail shopping and dining, hair salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen in Sonoma County with mitigation measures in place such as facial coverings and social distancing.
The updated order also permitted the reopening of public, semi-private and private pools in health clubs. Mase had said health clubs could provide facilities for lap swimming and fitness classes when following certain provisions such as six-foot social distancing.
One question that was still up in the air was when could folks go to hotels, rent short-term vacation homes or go on vacation and leave town. At the time, the answer was “Not yet.”
Sonoma County was added to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus county watchlist on July 10, joining 29 other counties in the state. The watchlist placement was in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases seen in June and early July.
According to The Tribune’s reporting, “Virus cases in the county over a 24-hour period spiked on July 3, when the reported new cases in a single day nearly doubled the previous highest spike. Initial numbers reported listed 92 new cases on July 3, though the county’s coronavirus data portal says that 87 new cases were added.”
Following the announcement of the county’s placement on the state coronavirus watchlist, Newsom announced in a July 13 press conference that all California counties would be required to close dine-in restaurants, indoor operations for wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and cardrooms. Bars, brewpubs, breweries and pubs were also ordered to halt all operation (outdoor included).
Since the county was on the state’s watchlist, fitness centers, worship services, protests, offices for non-essential sectors, personal care services (like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors), hair salons and barbershops and malls were also required to shut down or not happen, unless they can be moved outdoors or operate via pick-up.
Before the announcement, Sonoma County was on its first day of the closure of dine-in restaurants, indoor operations for wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and cardrooms, due to the earlier closure guidelines related to being on the state’s watchlist.
As of Aug. 16, the city of Healdsburg had a total of 135 COVID-19 cases. There were 83 active cases at the time.
Toward the end of August another major COVID-related change was announced. Newsom and the California State Department of Public Health announced a new state COVID-19 monitoring system for counties that involves four color-coded tiers related to coronavirus spread.
The tiered system, Blueprint for a Safer Economy, dictates how specific business sectors can operate. In the purple tier many non-essential indoor business operations are closed. The red tier denotes “substantial” virus spread, and allows some businesses that are closed in the purple tier to reopen.
The orange and yellow tiers are a bit looser in terms of which business sectors can be opened indoor or out.
For school districts, the monitoring system addresses when and how schools will be allowed to open for in-person learning. Counties like Sonoma County that are in the purple tier — the most severe tier that denotes a widespread presence of coronavirus — cannot be open for in-person learning and must stay in distance learning.
Once a county moves from purple into the red tier and has been in the tier for at least weeks then school districts, private and charter schools can move to some form of in-person learning, whether it be hybrid learning or full-time in-person learning.
In early October the coronavirus came to the Healdsburg District Hospital.
Contact tracing and the testing of 287 Healdsburg District Hospital health care employees in the later weeks of October confirmed that the hospital had a total of 14 positive COVID-19 cases during the period of Sept. 27 to Oct. 28.
Findings confirmed that at least one of the recent cases was contracted between colleagues who work closely together and socialize on breaks.
No cases of transmission to patients were found, according to a hospital press release from Healdsburg District Hospital spokeswoman Gina Fabiano.
In November as cases began to rise throughout the country, state and the county, Newsom announced new restrictions including a curfew for counties that are in the purple tier.
In December a new state stay at home order was introduced following an explosion of increased cases resulting from holiday gatherings during Halloween and Thanksgiving festivities.
In a statement on Dec. 10, the county announced that due to rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, the county would join six other Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley in preemptively adopting the California Department of Public Health’s Stay-Home Order beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and lasting through at least Jan. 9, 2021.
The order was similar to the March order but did allow retail business to remain open at 20% capacity.
Under the order residents are directed to stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities, such as medical appointments. All sectors other than retail and essential operations must be closed. Outdoor recreation, like hiking, biking and skiing, are allowed. While many have called December the darkest hour of the pandemic, a sliver of light and hope started shining with the release of the Pfizer vaccine.
In a virtual conference on Dec. 14, Mase announced that the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine would be arriving in Sonoma County that week.
The five boxes of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on Dec. 16, each box containing 975 doses. One box each was delivered to Kaiser Hospital, Sutter Hospital and Memorial Hospital, with the final two boxes being kept by the county’s health department. The larger hospitals will distribute the vaccine to the smaller hospitals: Healdsburg District Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital.
