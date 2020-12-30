Each year The Healdsburg Tribune compiles the year’s most noteworthy events, newsmakers and shakers and writes a comprehensive timeline that looks back at the year. We’re continuing that tradition of sharing and discussing the events, city council meetings, citywide changes, business news and other items that have shaped the year. Here’s the 2020 year in review.
We broke out our narrative into several themes: COVID-19, disaster, business, local government, events, people, schools and crime.
In Part I of our year in review we covered business and events — and the lack of events — and the large elephants in the room of the year, COVID-19 and natural disasters, and now it’s time to take a look at local government, crime, schools and people.
On Jan. 22 the racking door of a 100,000-gallon wine storage tank in the fermentation building of the Rodney Strong facility catastrophically failed and burst open, resulting in the rapid release of around 97,000 gallons of 2017 Alexander Valley Cabernet.
Following the incident Klein Food Inc., the group that operates Rodney Strong Vineyards, recently received a notice of violation (NOV) of permit requirements from the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board in response to that spill that released approximately 97,000 gallons of wine, some of which made its way into nearby Reiman Creek.
Twenty percent of the spill was contained immediately. An estimated 45,000 gallons was reported to have gone into Reiman Creek, some of which made its way into the Russian River. An estimated 45,000 gallons went into the wastewater treatment pond.
While the year started out slow in crime the summer and fall months brought several cases of drunk driving, car thefts and attempted armed robberies.
In June the Healdsburg Police Department launched an investigation into an alleged aggressive car incident that took place during a youth anti-racism march on June 26. During the event a white pickup truck aggressively swerved through a crowd of about 50 protesters while they were in front of the Rite Aid on Healdsburg Avenue.
According to the Healdsburg Police Department, multiple people reported the incident and it was reported as an open investigation.
While march organizer Izabel Soto, a senior at Healdsburg High School, said nobody was hit, it was nonetheless surprising to the group of peaceful families and students protesting.
“As we were walking past Rite Aid the first white truck startled everyone. We were pretty close to the sidewalk, so we weren’t blocking the whole road and it was about maybe 50 of us. It would’ve taken less than one minute for us to get out of the way for cars to be able to pass by,” Soto told The Tribune in June.
July saw a sudden uptick in car thefts. According to Tribune archives, the Healdsburg Police Department took six reports of stolen vehicles between July 15 and July 18. Following the thefts several arrests were made and three of the stolen vehicles had been recovered.
The vehicles were stolen from various neighborhoods across town, Parkland Farms, Matheson Street, Prentice Drive and Fitch and Grove Streets.
On July 23, Healdsburg Police Officer Frank Patane made a suspected fentanyl arrest after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in Healdsburg.
In this case the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Stephen Nicholas Lewis of Monte Rio, was found to be in possession of 7.8 grams of suspected fentanyl.
The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Celina Maria Woods of Santa Rosa, was on pretrial release with search terms and a search of Lewis’ belongings found drug paraphernalia and the suspected fentanyl, according to a statement from the Healdsburg Police Department (HPD).
This was not the department’s first brush with fentanyl, a dangerous and potentially lethal synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. On July 7, Healdsburg dispatch received a call that a man had overdosed on fentanyl. Officers responded to the scene and found the man unresponsive with no pulse. They subsequently administered Narcan and the subject regained his pulse and was transported to Healdsburg District Hospital according to HPD. On July 17, dispatch received another call reporting a fentanyl overdose. Officers arrived on scene and administered two doses of Narcan and CPR. After the Healdsburg Fire Department arrived on scene the man began to respond to treatment and was transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
In August a startling attempted armed robbery occurred at Lola’s Market on Healdsburg Avenue. An 18-year-old Healdsburg resident was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the attempted robbery and assault on Aug. 4. The incident occurred around 4:48 p.m. at the market. The Healdsburg Police Department had received multiple reports of an armed robbery in progress at the market.
Witnesses reported that a male in all black clothing with black shoes and a black head covering walked into the store with a fixed blade knife, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money.
According to a press release from the Healdsburg Police Department, the cashier attempted to comply with the orders but was unable to get the cash register open.
The suspect, Joshua Magnus Gilbertson, fled the business before he could get the money and left the scene in a dark colored Ford Mustang with a California license plate covered in blue tape. The suspect was later arrested in an unincorporated area of Healdsburg.
September brought several DUI arrests. A DUI hit and run collision that occurred Sept. 14 on the 700 block of University Street between Healdsburg High School and Fitch Mountain Elementary School led to the citation and arrest of several individuals with an extensive history of DUIs.
Around 1:45 p.m. Healdsburg Police Dispatch received a call reporting a collision that had just occurred with a vehicle and a light pole on University Street. According to the Healdsburg Police Department the vehicle was occupied by three individuals at the time of the accident.
In early September a felony criminal court case was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court against former Healdsburg Planning Commission Chair Jeffrey Civian after an incident in August when Civian allegedly confronted two teenagers with a firearm after the teens were said to be taking photos of his home on his front porch in Healdsburg.
Civian was booked into the Sonoma County Jail in early September on suspicion of two charges of assault with a firearm and child cruelty. Prosecutors filed the court case on Sept. 2 after Civian was charged with four felony-level charges. The incident that led to the arrest took place on Aug. 11 at approximately 8:15 p.m. when the Healdsburg Police Department dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call from the 300 block of Second Street.
According to Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke, the caller told dispatch that there were two subjects taking photos of their house and that her husband was going out to confront them armed with a gun.
The case is still ongoing and a pretrial confirmation is set for March 17, 2021 and a jury trial is set for May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.
On Sept. 29 a gang-related shooting occurred near Fitch and Mason streets and no one was injured.
All five subjects involved in the incident — 18-year-old Christian Arron Perez, 19-year-old David Botello Barragan, 18-year-old Isaiah Antonio Torre and two unnamed juveniles — were arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses including attempted murder.
November was also a busy month for police. A Healdsburg resident was arrested on Nov. 8, after being identified as the suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred in Healdsburg the day before and sent one victim to the hospital with a laceration to the arm.
The suspect, 52-year-old Jorge Solorio Nunez, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violation of terms of his probation. The incident occurred on Nov. 7 when the victim got into a heated argument with Nunez and several other attendees of a small residential gathering.
Another Healdsburg resident was in November, this time for reckless driving. A 27-year-old Healdsburg resident was arrested on Nov. 5 on charges of reckless evading and possession of drugs after speeding at 100 mph and launching his car from the roadway onto a field on Valley Ford Road toward SR-1.
