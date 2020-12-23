Each year The Healdsburg Tribune compiles the year’s most noteworthy events, newsmakers and shakers and writes a comprehensive timeline of sorts that looks back at the year.
We want to stick to that tradition of sharing and discussing the events, city council meetings, changes, business news and other items that have shaped the year.
We broke this year’s review into several themes: COVID-19, disaster, business, local government, events, people, schools and crime.
Early on in the pandemic a grim question arose: What happens if there is a wildfire and we need to evacuate despite the shelter in place order? The obvious answer was, you evacuate but with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, such as mask wearing and social distancing.
In an eerie twist of fate the above scenario came true with the start of the Walbridge and Meyers fires in August and later the Glass Fire in September.
A rare summer thunderstorm that boomed across Sonoma County started two wildfires in west county on Aug. 17 — the Walbridge Fire started west of Healdsburg and the Meyers Fire started north of Jenner.
As of Aug. 20 the Walbridge Fire was at 1,500 acres and growing at 0% containment and the Meyers Fire was at 25 acres at 0% containment.
With years of overgrown brush and dried tinder, the Walbridge Fire made its way down drainage basins and through the crowns of trees of redwood forests burning a total of 55,209 acres.
The fire — which was part of the LNU Complex Fire, a 363,220-acre fire composed of the Hennessy Fire, Walbridge Fire and Meyers Fire — forced the evacuation of several thousand Sonoma County residents including the residents of the Mill Creek Road neighborhood west of Healdsburg.
The fire slithered its way into Armstrong Woods and devastated the Mill Creek Road area, including the historic Daniels School, which had been meticulously renovated in January.
A total of 1,491 structures were destroyed in the LNU Complex Fire.
On Aug. 23, Healdsburg Fire Marshal / Division Chief Linda Collister tirelessly spent most of her day driving around the scorched and smoky areas of Mill Creek, Wallace Creek and Chemise Road, checking on homes behind the fire front, a tactical term called fire front following.
Collister had said it would be a shame to lose a home just three days after it was saved, which is why fire front following is so important.
While the fire affected the lives of many it also affected the fall grape harvest. As Dry Creek and Russian River valleys filled with smoke and an orange haze, some wineries had to halt their grape harvest due to the threat of the fire.
According to reporting by Rollie Atkinson, “Dozens of wineries lay along the periphery of the fire zones along River Road, Westside Road and in western Dry Creek Valley. Guerneville’s Korbel Winery ceased production work last Wednesday and diverted ripening grapes to its Bakersfield Heck Cellars. Elsewhere, the dangerous smoke-filled air has halted grape picking until the skies clear.”
Later that month the county and state and federal partners began the long road to recovery.
The deadline to sign up for the state wildfire debris removal program was Dec. 15.
