Each year The Healdsburg Tribune compiles the year’s most noteworthy events, newsmakers and shakers and writes a comprehensive timeline of sorts that looks back at the year.
For the 2020 year in review, it would be all too easy to write, “A year in review: It sucked. The end.” However, we won’t do that.
We want to stick to that tradition of sharing and discussing the events, city council meetings, changes, business news and other items that have shaped the year.
We broke this year’s review into several themes: COVID-19, disaster, business, local government, events, people, schools and crime.
Here are some of the highlights from Healdsburg's year in events.
In a year without county fairs, fireworks shows, FFA parades, Rotary dinners and other community parades, only a few beloved Sonoma County events squeaked by before the coronavirus effectively canceled every single major event. Many folks also pivoted their event plans to offer virtual events, drive-thru events and even masked and social distanced protests.
One of the few Sonoma County events that wasn’t canceled this year was the Russian River Steelhead Festival, a much loved annual event that takes place in January.
The event takes place at Lake Sonoma and junior fishing and archery are some of the most popular attractions, while the rest of the festivities focus on the state of the steelhead and other species native to the area.
In February, students at the West Side School had the opportunity to stage their own event before the COVID-19 shutdown, a school-wide march for endangered species. One hundred and seventy West Side students marched in the school parking lot and each chose an endangered animal to represent.
Teachers and parent volunteers carried colorful hand-made signs with phrases such as “Roar,” “Help Us,” and “Care for animals.”
With the emergence of the coronavirus, there was a lot of back and forth and questioning as to whether or not Healdsburg’s annual early morning St. Patrick’s Day Parade would still go on as planned, however, it was eventually canceled.
In May, the Healdsburg Museum launched a photo reenactment challenge in order to inspire some creatively and connect with locals from afar.
The museum encouraged community members to reenact historical photos from their collection and some pretty creative reenactments ensued.
As June rolled around, the question of what high school seniors and middle school graduates would do for end-of-year celebrations and ceremonies came into question. While some senior traditions like prom were canceled, Healdsburg High School thought outside of the box and held a drive-thru graduation ceremony where seniors drove up with their families, got out of their car to get their diploma and got back in the car.
Cars were decked with balloons, brightly colored banners and in some cases, giant cardboard cutouts of a photo of the graduate. The high school was also able to work with the city of Healdsburg to hang banners of all of the graduates on light posts across town as a way of celebrating the class of 2020. Similar drive-thru ceremonies were conducted for other school commencements.
If June was the mother of drive-thru graduations then it was also the month of protests and marches in response to police brutality and the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
There were several protests throughout the country and in Healdsburg in June and July, all of which called attention to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, police brutality and racial inequities.
On June 4, around 600 people flocked to the Plaza to protest the death of Floyd.
The event lasted from 6 to 10 p.m. Participants in the demonstration stood along Healdsburg Avenue before walking down Matheson Street, turning on Center Street and eventually kneeling in front of the Healdsburg Police Department.
On June 26, Healdsburg High School junior Izabel Soto organized a protest calling for racial justice and equality. Students, families and young activists marched from the high school parking lot, down Matheson Street to the Plaza and down Center Street past the Healdsburg Police Department holding handmade signs and chanting phrases such as, “Black Lives Matter,” and “No justice, no peace.”
In place of the city’s traditional Fourth of July festivities and fireworks show the Healdsburg Rotary Club hosted a drive-thru Fourth of July parade and encouraged participants to dress up in red, white and blue. The club handed out bags of goodies and Fourth of July swag to kids who rode in cars with their families.
Another march for justice and equality was held on July 31, led by Soto and Healdsburg local Hollie Clausen. This time the march was musical themed and folks were encouraged to make signs and learn chants at the Plaza where the event kicked off. Drummers led the marchers down the street and attendees used tambourines and shakers to make some noise and chant.
While the BLM and racial injustice protests were an awakening for some, for most it was a time to continue the dialogue and carry on the decades old fight for racial justice and equality.
Despite the pandemic, the 2020 census was completed this year. The deadline to complete the census was Sept. 30, although it was ultimately extended for a few days. Around Sept. 14 the Healdsburg census self-response rate was 72.7% according to census.gov. The census is a vital tool because federal funds, grants and various forms for support to states and counties are based on population totals and breakdowns by age, sex, race and other factors.
In October another drive-thru version of an event was staged, but this time it was a drive-by trick-or-treat activity for kids at the Healdsburg Community Center. Volunteers decorated their trucks and hatchbacks with spooky Halloween decor and folks from the Healdsburg Rotary and the Healdsburg Fire Department handed out bags of candy.
In December as COVID cases climbed and hospitals filled up the state issued a new stay-at-home order and the county of Sonoma preemptively issued their stay home order on Dec. 12. While this order wasn’t as strict as the March lockdown it did ban social gatherings and outdoor dining, salons and personal services like nail salons. Because of this reason there weren’t many events in December, although youth activist Soto did get to host a drive-thru march on Dec. 5 to raise awareness of families who are separated in U.S. immigrant detention centers.
A few Healdsburg residents met at the Fitch Mountain Healdsburg Elementary parking lot on Dec. 5 to decorate their cars with signs and banners for a car-based demonstration to continue the dialogue on human rights concerns at detention centers. Later, Soto and a few participants wrote cards, which will be sent to children currently in detention centers.
