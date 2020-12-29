Each year The Healdsburg Tribune compiles the year’s most noteworthy events, newsmakers and shakers and writes a comprehensive timeline that looks back at the year. We’re continuing that tradition of sharing and discussing the events, city council meetings, citywide changes, business news and other items that have shaped the year. Here’s the 2020 year in review.
We broke out our narrative into several themes: COVID-19, disaster, business, local government, events, people, schools and crime.
In Part I of our year in review we covered business and events — and the lack of events — and the large elephants in the room of the year, COVID-19 and natural disasters, and now it’s time to take a look at local government, crime, schools and people.
Local government
It was a busy year for local government and the Healdsburg City Council. A Healdsburg mayor resigned, we saw the election of new city council members and a bold plan to reallocate police funds for a licensed clinical social worker was proposed, among many other items.
As the new year dawned in January, the Healdsburg City Council got straight to work mulling over the future use of the old Cerri Site at 3 North Street.
At a special city council work session on Jan. 21, the Healdsburg City Council expressed mixed feelings on what proposal to consider for the development of the Cerri site. Among the options was one from the Foley family, which pledged $7 million for the creation of a community event and farmers market space, an idea that received overwhelming support from Healdsburg residents.
Other possible uses for the site included a plan for 55 affordable housing rental units, a mixed-use approach that includes 45 units and a new space for the Healdsburg Regional Library, or a site for a SMART (Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit) train platform or a platform with farmers market space.
The idea of having a designated farmers market space and pavilion was so popular among residents that a petition was started affirming locals’ love and support of the idea. The petition gained over 800 signatures in only a few days.
After much back and forth discussion between council members the council decided to pursue the Foley family pledge in early March for the creation of a farmers market pavilion and event space.
In April The Tribune checked in with Mark Themig, director of the Healdsburg Community Services Department, to see if there were any progress reports on the project. At the time, Themig said the tentative plan was to start design work in the summer into fall and hopefully begin construction in 2021.
On Feb. 6 Judge Patrick Broderick issued a tentative ruling in favor of the city of Healdsburg in the California River Watch case versus the city of Healdsburg in regard to the North Area Entry Plan (NEAP).
As previously reported by the Tribune in a July 18, 2019 article, “The complaint was filed in its amended version on June 25 by California River Watch and alleges the NEAP does not conform to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) standards. It seeks the amendment and public recirculation of the NEAP as well at court and lawyer costs.”
The NEAP is a plan to build housing, a potential 130-room hotel and a senior living facility at the northern end of town. The Healdsburg City Council approved the plan in a 4-1 vote on May 20, 2019 with then Vice Mayor Leah Gold having the dissenting vote.
March 2020 brought a special election and the biggest perhaps most controversial item on the ballot, was Measure I, a proposed extension of a quarter-cent sales tax for SMART. Measure I, along with county tax measure G both needed 66% of the vote to pass.
When all of the votes were tallied after March 3 results showed that the measure failed with 95,684 “yes” votes and 87,122 “no” votes.
Another county measure that failed to pass was Measure G, the sales tax for Sonoma County wildfire protection. The measure failed with 118,297 “yes” votes and had 64,146 “no” votes.
The city of Healdsburg also had a measure on the ballot, Measure H, an amendment to the city’s growth management ordinance (GMO).
The aim of Measure H was to alter some of the language in the GMO to allow for the sale — in addition to the rental — of a number of income-restricted units. The measure passed with 3,209 “yes” votes and garnered 1,494 “no” votes.
The West Side Union School District 55% bond, Measure F, also passed. The measure received 270 “yes” votes and 165 “no” votes. The bond is a $7.5 million obligation bond that will be used for school improvements and facility updates.
After COVID-19 came to Sonoma County the Healdsburg City Council approved a $600,000 allocation in unused Measure V funds for a small business loan program in April.
The small business zero interest loans would be capped at $15,000 and payments would be due starting in January of 2021 with a potential three-to four-year term for completing payments.
In May the city had to take a hard look at several deep budget cuts, including cuts to the city’s community services department.
Other cuts and changes included eliminating the assistant city manager and deputy clerk positions; providing less training sessions; issuing a money transfer of $500,000 annually from Measure V to the general fund to bolster funds; waiting to hire a planning director; eliminating a senior planner position; and reducing facility improvement and streets projects.
The month of June brought some historic changes to the city of Healdsburg.
On June 6, a local petition was started to call for the resignation of Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold in response to comments made during a June 1 city council meeting when Gold opined that she didn’t feel there was a need to discuss police policy after then-Councilmember Joe Naujokas asked if the council could agendize a discussion on the Healdsburg Police Department’s use of force policy in relation to marches and protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and countless others at the hands of police officers.
The petition, which called for Gold’s immediate resignation and for her to be replaced by a BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color), gained over 1,000 signatures in a matter of days.
After much public outcry on June 16 Gold announced that she would resign from council and from her mayoral role at the end of June.
Gold’s announcement came on the heels of a Monday city council meeting where many residents requested that Gold step down effective immediately.
When asked in June what factors led to her decision Gold said, “There has been a vendetta against me by a small group of Healdsburg women, and they feel very emboldened to say whatever they want about me and misquote me and it has been unpleasant, and I think it makes it more difficult for me to be effective in my role, so it just occurred to me that maybe if I step down at this time when there is so much momentum to have more participation in government by Latinx, Black, Indigenous and other people of color, maybe if I step down at this time, we will see some candidates and actually achieve that and have that representation on the city council.”
Gold had also cited a desire to create better representation of the community’s population — 30% of which is people of color — and to contribute to advances in racial justice by creating a space for people of color, as reasons for her decision to step down.
With the mayor’s notice of resignation the council quickly turned its attention to finding someone to appoint to the vacant city council seat.
Instead of calling a special election the council decided to move forward by holding an application and interview process.
On July 7 the Healdsburg City Council interviewed four candidates, Alex Silverman, Ozzy Jimenez, Richard Bottarini and Skylaer Palacios (Palacios would eventually become a council member after running for city council in the Nov. 3 General Election and winning one of the top three spots).
The four candidates were interviewed in a virtual public meeting and each asked the same several city and community related questions.
Jimenez was a favorite among residents and following a stream of overwhelming resident support and a game-changing swing vote from Mayor Evelyn Mitchell, Healdsburg business owner and revered community member Jimenez, became Healdsburg’s newest city council member.
In a 3-1 vote following the public interview process of four council candidates on July 7, the Healdsburg City Council voted to appoint Jimenez to the remainder of Gold’s council term, a 2.5-year run.
At a turning point for a small city where its residents have strongly voiced the need for representation that better reflects the diversity of the community, Jimenez, a member of the LGBTQ and Latinx communities, was given the oath of office and was sworn in as a council member on July 7.
As the pandemic raged on into August and September the city council and city staff continued to look for new ways to help stimulate a wounded economy and toward the end of August city staff proposed two programs, the Open Streets program and the MarketSpace program.
Open Streets closed Plaza Street between Healdsburg Avenue and Center Street and Center and East streets with the goal of creating expanded outdoor service for restaurant and retail. The MarketSpace program allows businesses to apply for an outdoor activity permit to create a parklet on a sidewalk or in a parking space.
In a unanimous vote on Sept. 8, the Healdsburg City Council decided that the city’s Open Streets program would remain in place until Jan. 31, 2021 despite concerns from several Plaza Street business owners who feared that the closure would decrease business and make parking more difficult for customers. However, the Open Streets program wouldn’t last for that long due to the county’s new stay at home order that went into effect on Dec. 12. The order banned outdoor dining and allowed restaurants to only operate by providing take out. Retailers were told they could remain open, but only at 20% capacity.
As October waned people prepared to vote by mail and Election Day turned into election week as folks waited with bated breath to hear national, state and county election results. A total of 272,244 Sonoma County residents cast their ballot, a whopping 90.57% voter turnout rate.
In the three-seat Healdsburg City Council race Ariel Kelley, Skylaer Palacios and incumbent David Hagele were the top three vote-getters.
Former city council members Joe Naujokas and Shaun McCaffery both chose not to run for reelection.
There was only one Healdsburg measure on the lengthy November ballot, Measure T, an extension of Measure V. Measure V is the city’s half-cent sales tax that works to fund city services like police and fire, economic development, city infrastructure and road maintenance.
The tax was set to expire in 2023, but the approval of the measure by voters extends the tax indefinitely with no sunset date. Measure BB — the North Sonoma County Healthcare Hospital purchase agreement — passed with 26,696 “yes” votes and 4,900 “no” votes.
There were also several county measures on the ballot including Measure O, Measure P and Measure DD. Measure O, the Sonoma County quarter-cent sales tax proposed to fund mental health and addiction services and facilities for children, adults, seniors, veterans and those experiencing homelessness, easily passed.
Measure P also handily passed with 64.74% of the “yes” vote. According to reporting by The Tribune, Measure P strengthens civilian oversight of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and “increases funding, autonomy and legal authority for the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO) led by director Karlene Navarro.”
Measure DD, the extension of the county’s Transportation Authority Sales Tax also passed.
As the final month of the year rolled around the new council members were sworn in in one of the city’s first virtual swearing-in ceremonies. Evelyn Mitchell was appointed by the council as the city’s mayor and Ozzy Jimenez was appointed as the city’s vice mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.