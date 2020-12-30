Each year The Healdsburg Tribune compiles the year’s most noteworthy events, newsmakers and shakers and writes a comprehensive timeline that looks back at the year. We’re continuing that tradition of sharing and discussing the events, city council meetings, citywide changes, business news and other items that have shaped the year. Here’s the 2020 year in review.
We broke out our narrative into several themes: COVID-19, disaster, business, local government, events, people, schools and crime.
In Part I of our year in review we covered business and events — and the lack of events — and the large elephants in the room of the year, COVID-19 and natural disasters, and now it’s time to take a look at local government, crime, schools and people.
In January, one of the former owners of The Healdsburg Tribune celebrated his 100th birthday.
Arnold Santucci, a former owner, publisher and editor of The Tribune, celebrated his milestone birthday on Jan. 11 at St. Paul’s Church.
Santucci celebrated the occasion with friends and family. Santucci was Healdsburg’s first citizen of the year and was the Tribune’s publisher for 12 years ending in 1962.
In February, Healdsburg residents and Sonoma Academy students Ivy Brenner and Tabatha Stewart made the news for bringing home several trophies for their debate team wins. The two students took home some impressive trophies for their wins at the Golden Desert Invitational held at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas in early February.
The duo finished their preliminary rounds as the tournament’s top seed and were the only undefeated team in their division according to SA debate coach Lani Frazer.
In March, Estrella Navarrette, a student at Healdsburg’s Foss Creek School who died of leukemia at the age of 12 on March 22, 1995, was remembered by her parents.
As Navarrette’s disease progressed The Make-A-Wish-Foundation became involved and her first request was to travel, but since she was not able to do so, she requested to have a library named after her. The HUSD granted the request and the library at the old Foss Creek School, now the Healdsburg Community Center, was named the “Estrella Library.”
According to Tribune archives, “Once the Foss Creek School was closed, the namesake was transferred to the library at Fitch Mountain Elementary School and in 2009 a new reading corner was created with reminders of Estrella and the motto ‘To light a start’ sprinkled throughout the library.”
In April local chef and restaurateur, Duskie Estes was named Farm to Pantry’s new executive director.
The Healdsburg nonprofit is a gleaning organization where groups of volunteers visit farms to help harvest produce that would otherwise be wasted. The food is then donated to local food pantries and community groups such as Alliance Medical Center, Corazón Healdsburg and Reach for Home.
Estes dove head first into the role and planned on expanding the nonprofit’s reach and role in gathering produce from local farms in order to meet the rising demands of Sonoma County food banks and pantries during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They say the (unemployment) claims are at 16,238 (as of April 14) and the week before the shelter in place it was at 293 claims. So clearly we have a food insecurity issue that is exploding. I was just on this call with about 20 organizations that work in the food insecurity world and everybody has increased demands,” Estes told The Tribune in April.
2020 also saw the departure of Healdsburg’s longtime city manager David Mickaelian and the departure of assistant city manager, Joe Irvin.
Before Mickaelian left the city of Healdsburg for a position in Truckee, Healdsburg native David Kiff was tapped for a part-time role with the city to assist with COVID-19 recovery.
Kiff would later become the city’s interim city manager. Kiff is set to serve the city until Dec. 31. He was recognized for his months of service at a Dec. 21 Healdsburg City Council meeting where a proclamation was read in his honor.
Council members thanked Kiff for his dedication to the community and for his communicative and calm persona that led the city through several months of unprecedented times.
Kiff said that it had been an honor to work in the town that he grew up in.
In June one young Healdsburg resident reached quite an impressive milestone.
St. John student Reiner Huetter had read one million words in the 2019-20 school year in Joe Rodgers’ second grade class. To put Huetter’s accomplishment into perspective, Rodgers said typically a second-grade student can read up to 100,000 to 150,000 words and can read around 80 to 100 words a minute.
In July the board of the Healdsburg District Hospital (HDH) selected James Schuessler as the hospital’s new CEO. Former CEO Joseph Harrington had announced in December of 2019 that he was planning on retiring.
Schuessler has experience with health care system operations, strategic planning and physician practice management.
The month of August brough another retirement announcement. In a statement released on Aug. 4, Healdsburg Jazz Festival founder Jessica Felix announced her plan to retire at the end of September after 22 years at the helm of the beloved Healdsburg festival.
The annual festival was born in 1999, a few years after Felix opened her store, “Art and All That Jazz” in 1994 on the Plaza. In addition to selling her own unique jewelry creations, Felix sold CDs and shared her affinity for jazz by playing music in the store throughout the day.
Marcus Shelby was later announced as the new artistic director of the festival.
In October, following a few months of reviewing applications and interviewing candidates, Jeff Kay was selected for the Healdsburg City Manager position.
The Healdsburg City Council voted unanimously on Oct. 5 to appoint San Leandro City Manager Jeff Kay as the new city manager effective Jan. 1, 2021. Kay has worked with the city of San Leandro for over 11 years and has worked in several city positions.
“We are really excited to have Jeff come to Healdsburg. He is a really great person, candidate and is the right choice for the city,” Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell said during the Oct. 5 city council meeting.
Healdsburg continued to see new faces in October. Corazón Healdsburg announced that month that attorney and human rights activist Glaydon de Freitas would serve as the nonprofit’s new CEO.
De Freitas, who took former CEO Ariel Kelley’s spot, has worked as a lawyer in Brazil and in the United States and most recently served as head of strategic planning for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) in Houston, Texas.
In November, Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke announced his plans to retire in May, 2021.
Burke’s announcement came during a Nov. 2 Healdsburg City Council meeting when council members recognized him for his 10-year anniversary with the city.
Over the years Burke has led the city through several natural disasters such as floods and fires, most recently the Kincade Fire — which resulted in the evacuation of the entire city — and the Walbridge Fire. He also oversaw the use and implementation of Narcan kits and in June 2020 he introduced his plan to pursue a major police department reorganization and reallocation of funds in order to create a community equity team with a licensed clinical social worker and an officer.
In December, Reach for Home founder and director Colleen Carmichael was honored for her time serving as the nonprofits executive director. Reach for Home is north county’s sole homeless services and outreach organization
Carmichael announced her departure from the nonprofit in July. At the end of this year she will be pursuing a desire to create a new global organization to support trauma care, self-empowerment and trauma-focused school programs.
The city’s interim community development director David Woltering was also recognized for his work in December. Woltering served as community development director for almost a year and helped lead several key projects such as the development agreement amendments between the city and the Montage project developer, Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC.
