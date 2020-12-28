Each year The Healdsburg Tribune compiles the year’s most noteworthy events, newsmakers and shakers and writes a comprehensive timeline that looks back at the year. We’re continuing that tradition of sharing and discussing the events, city council meetings, citywide changes, business news and other items that have shaped the year. Here’s the 2020 year in review.
We broke out our narrative into several themes: COVID-19, disaster, business, local government, events, people, schools and crime.
In Part I of our year in review we covered business and events — and the lack of events — and the large elephants in the room of the year, COVID-19 and natural disasters, and now it’s time to take a look at local government, crime, schools and people.
Schools
2020 was an unprecedented year for schools, students, teachers, parents, administrators, staff and everyone in between, but despite the insurmountable challenges the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) got a lot done and soldiered on.
In January the HUSD Elementary School Design Team presented a plan for one elementary school program, marking a new chapter of the district’s deep dive into confronting and addressing issues with equity.
Based on responses from several community meetings and surveys, which garnered a combined 294 responses, the team recommended that the two schools be merged into one program for the 2020-21 year, and that the merged program should include six fundamental components: project-based learning (PBL); small group instruction; Spanish instruction; enrichment programs; paraprofessional support; and small class size.
In a unanimous school board motion in February, Healdsburg Charter School and Healdsburg Elementary School, were combined.
Another major topic of discussion in January was a complaint that was issued against the school district in response to a teacher incident that had occurred the year before.
The California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) had issued a formal complaint against the Healdsburg Unified School District based on an unfair labor practice charge that was filed by local teachers on May 15, 2019. The charge was filed in response to the district placing former veteran math teacher Greg Costa on paid administrative leave three weeks prior to his retirement.
“Teachers charged the district management retaliated against Costa for his union activity. Costa and other teachers had voiced concerns about what they perceived as the school principal’s bad management, specifically for disagreeing with the principal on issues such as teacher recruitment and retention,” stated a January press release from the Healdsburg Area Teachers Association (HATA) and the California Teachers Association (CTA).
Following the complaint, several mediation sessions were held in order to try and resolve the issue.
On Feb. 19 HUSD students and teachers led separate protest marches to the Plaza demanding higher teacher pay in the district.
HATA and HUSD students were demanding higher teacher pay following claims from HATA that the district is not spending the legally required minimum on classroom teacher salaries.
HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel had said of the protestors, “I want you to know, teachers and community members, that you have been heard. I want you to hear that loud and clear. The board and I over the past few weeks have been working diligently on a plan to hopefully achieve what we would like to do for our teachers in terms of pay and that involves a plan to make our teachers among the top paid in the county.”
He cautioned that it will take some time to get to that point, but that that is their goal. At the time, Vanden Heuvel said they intended to go back to the negotiations process next week and had a date set on Feb. 27.
After only two months of normalcy, COVID-19 started affecting local schools.
The Healdsburg School, a private K-8 school, announced on March 2 that classes were canceled for the day due to an adult member of the school community — not an employee — having been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. The school resumed classes on March 3.
Later that month, the HUSD announced on March 14 that the district would suspend site-based learning from March 16 to April 5. Little did they know that a suspension from site-based learning would be extended for the rest of the year and even into the first few months of 2021.
“After careful consideration and contact with other Sonoma County agencies, I have made the extremely difficult decision to suspend site-based learning for the Healdsburg Unified School District through April 5 and to activate our remote learning plan that was developed over the course of the last week,” Vanden Heuvel said in a press release.
As the district scrambled to get students equipped for virtual learning as classes pivoted to distance learning it appeared that many students still weren’t connected. In April, Vanden Heuvel estimated that around 40 to 50 students were still without internet connectivity. In response the district had to order a new round of WiFi hotspots and Chromebooks.
As May rolled around the district started reviewing the yearly budget. At the time of the budget report the district projected a 10 to 15% revenue loss in state aid, as well as a 20% cut in lottery funds and federal title dollars.
While the budget wasn’t as rosy this time around, Vanden Heuvel had stressed that other districts were facing far worse budget constraints and losses.
“I have talked to neighboring superintendents, of similar sized districts, who are having to find a way to cut out $3 million,” Vanden Heuvel said in May.
As the month of June approached high school seniors prepared for something they never thought they’d have to endure, a drive-thru graduation and the reality of having no prom or other end of year activities.
Healdsburg High School graduates participated in a drive-thru graduation ceremony on June 5. Graduates drove up to a stage in the HHS parking lot, picked up their diplomas and a gift bag, and bid their senior year farewell.
Later in June Sonoma County teachers gathered in their cars for a demonstration circling the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) demanding safe social distancing conditions for the return to in-class instruction, whenever that may be.
Brian Miller, a teacher at Analy High School in Sebastopol, said the event was organized in response to Sonoma County Superintendent Dr. Steven Herrington’s comments that if students over the age of 2 are wearing masks — as per the new state department of public health requirement — then perhaps six foot social distancing could be decreased to four-foot social distancing among students.
According to a June 25 announcement from SCOE, “They agreed to continue with the county’s evidence-based approach by maintaining a six-foot distancing standard at the beginning of the school year.
While many were hopeful that students could return to class — even if it was just in a hybrid model — in the fall, those hopes were dashed when the district announced on July 16 that the school year would start in distance learning.
“We do not feel that we are in a place where we can open school in person on Aug. 19. We are going to distance learning. It simply isn’t safe right now for us to open for our staff and students,” Vanden Heuvel said in July during a town hall meeting.
In September the district announced that it was pursuing the possibility of implementing a district-wide ethnic studies program as well as staff development programs involving unconscious bias and equity training.
At the time a partnership with the Acosta Educational Partnership group (AEP) — an organization that would provide guidance on implementing an ethnic studies program for K-12 grade, and professional development on unconscious bias and equity — was in the works for the Healdsburg Unified School District this year.
The partnership with the Acosta group was approved later in the year.
In October private school The Healdsburg School announced that it would reopen on Nov. 2 under the county health waiver. The waiver only applies to grades K-6. At the time, the school was one of three private schools in Sonoma County to have received the green light to reopen despite the county’s purple tier virus status, the most restrictive tier in the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system, “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”
In November the school board welcomed its new trustees Cristal Lopez, Rose McCallister and returning trustee Aracely Romo-Flores.
They were the only three candidates to put their name in the hat for the three HUSD school board seats available this December, and since all three ran unchallenged, they were automatically appointed to the seats. Romo-Flores was the only current school board trustee to run for reelection.
In December the three trustees took the oath of office virtually and Romo-Flores was appointed as the school board president. Trustee Mike Potmesil was appointed as the board’s vice president.
At the same Dec. 16 meeting the school board unanimously approved a resolution extending distance learning to Feb. 12, 2021, at which point the board will once again decide whether or not to continue the distance model.
Vanden Heuvel warned that it’s highly unlikely that students will return to class in February. The most likely scenario is that distance learning will be extended once again.
