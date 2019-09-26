Please join us at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fire preparedness fair.
The event is co-hosted by Supervisor James Gore, Cloverdale Fire Protection District, Geyserville Fire Protection District and Healdsburg Fire Department and will be entirely FREE.
There will be family activities, lots of fire and emergency equipment on display and dozens of organizations with resources and information.
Speakers from a range of agencies will be presenting information on alert and warning, evacuations, defensible space and home hardening, Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies and more. Several of the speakers will present in Spanish as well as English.
Geyserville Fire will conduct chainsaw demonstrations and Cloverdale Fire will show off their portable pump equipment - demonstrating how they can use a swimming pool as a fire hydrant.
All that and free barbecue.
When and where: Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair.
