Need help with resume writing, interview skills, LinkedIn or job hunting? Meet with an experienced Human Resources & Recruiting professionals for one-on-one job seeker assistance at the Healdsburg Library from 2 to 4 p.m.
Sign up for a time on the library’s website. The library is located at 139 Piper St.
When and where: Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at 139 Piper St.
