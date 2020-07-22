As Healdsburg continues to tread forward in the era of COVID-19 and the dialogue of racial injustice weighs heavily in our hearts and minds, our community still faces tension and uncertainty when it comes to reopening our schools, supporting our downtown plaza, housing and food insecurity, health and the protection of our city from fires. I look forward to serving our residents and the city of Healdsburg to make sure that we meet these challenges head-on.
That future would not be possible if it were not for our council’s current leadership. I am grateful for and humbled by the responsibility given to me to help lead our city during these difficult times. I am committed to engage deeply, listen, build consensus, and lead together as a city council and also as a community of residents, families, neighbors, and friends.
The significance of my appointment is not lost on me. In Healdsburg’s 153 years, I am only the third Latinx person to sit on the city council. Many see this as a moment to celebrate, and I encourage everyone to thank Mayor Evelyn Mitchell, Councilmember Joe Naujokas and Councilmember David Hagele for their leadership.
It is my belief that this appointment is not a silver bullet that will solve the inequities that have persisted in our community over many generations nor will it solve the current public health crisis we are facing.
It does, however, affirm my commitment to you, the residents of Healdsburg. I am determined to serve our community well, using my cultural and lived-in experiences as an entrepreneur and as a Latinx individual to assist our city and work collaboratively with the council to navigate through what lies ahead.
As a small business owner on the Healdsburg Plaza I have seen our local economy play a critical role in helping our community through many challenges. What comes to mind is seeing us all come together to feed and help first responders during Kincade Fire and now helping families battle food insecurity because of COVID-19. Things have not always been perfect, but we must work together — as civic leaders, business owners, community members, non-profits, and residents — to preserve the things we most love about Healdsburg. There will be moments of frustration as the uncertainty of COVID-19 continues to peak on the horizon, but we must not lose sight of what is important: protecting our health, preparing for fire season, and supporting our community as a whole.
Even as we address the pandemic we must prioritize one of our most pressing concerns: fire season. Last year, during the Kincade Fire, our small city was luckier than many. We must ensure that fire preparedness remains a top priority, that the Healdsburg Fire Department is well resourced, and that our forest and vegetation management efforts are not neglected. We have survived wildfires, and we are currently weathering a pandemic — no one wants to deal with both at the same time.
Even well before COVID-19 and the now persistent threat of fire season, our community has grappled with a state, county, and local housing crisis. Many in our community, like our young working families, agricultural workers, hospitality workers, educators, and most predominantly our Latinx communidad are excluded from the opportunity to put down roots and live here. With the median cost of $600,000, a home in Healdsburg is far out of reach for the many essential workers who allow our city to flourish even in the hardest times. We cannot forget and must continue the work in alleviating the fears that many of our young families face when it comes to housing insecurity.
These are no small tasks, and I am not so confident to think I alone am the solution to any of them. But I am hopeful, and eager, to work alongside my neighbors and fellow council members to do my part in addressing them.
Osvaldo Jimenez "Ozzy'" is the third Latinx individual serving on Healdsburg City Council in over 150 years. He is a proud member and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. He is also the co-founder of both Noble Folk ice cream & pie, and Moustache Baked Goods on the Healdsburg Plaza. He is also the Vice Chair of Healdsburg Forever.
