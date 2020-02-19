Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part commentary discussing the Cerri/Purity building.
Commentary — In December 2017, the Healdsburg SDAT Steering Committee submitted an application to the American Institute of Architects (AIA) for a Sustainable Design Assessment Team (SDAT). On Aug. 15, 2018, exactly two years after the council vote on 3 North, the team presented their recommendations and discussed the need to make better connections in the community through art and culture. They discussed Healdsburg having to make critical decisions to increase housing affordability and density. They also spoke of the numerous people who grew up here or currently work here, but can’t afford to live here. One startling concept they outlined was known as the “Demographic Bomb.”
“Keeping housing affordable to Healdsburg’s workforce is part of any economic development strategy … also critical to provide for the needs of residents and their children, rather than only the needs of new affluent and seasonal residents,” page 25 of the SDAT Final Report states.
This need for cultural connection referenced by SDAT refers to the separation of the Anglo and Latinx communities. Both communities have deep roots and history in Healdsburg, yet at times we struggle to come together and have significantly different opportunities going forward as the area becomes more affluent. Arts and culture are areas where SDAT saw a possibility to come together. Perhaps speaking directly to the 3 North site, SDAT had this recommendation:
“Write an action plan to create an indoor performing arts venue in Healdsburg. This venue could be combined with housing, maker space, or other needed community assets. Implement the plan,” page 19 of the SDAT Final Report states.
Other SDAT recommendations spoke about how zoning and planning should encourage needed housing:
“Improve opportunities for upper floor housing downtown,” page 28 of the SDAT Final Report states.
“Undertake thoughtful, inclusive community master planning of each of the three sites that the City currently has under control that could be developed to include affordable housing units,” states page 44 of the SDAT Final Report.
I am not positive, but the three sites referred to in the SDAT are likely the three underutilized pieces of land owned by the city in 2018: 14 acres at Montage, 155 Dry Creek and 3 North. Healdsburg Glen at 1201 Grove was under construction at the time, opening December 2018. How would the options considered on Aug. 15, 2016 differ given knowledge gained by the community thru the SDAT process? A process of community participation unmatched in scale and diversity.
SDAT’s recommendations highlighted next steps for Healdsburg: Master Plan/General Plan, Housing, Connection -River/Parks/Plaza, Social Fabric – Community as a Developer, Arts and Culture. Both the city and groups formed from the SDAT process are all currently working tirelessly on these topics. The city also has master plans underway for Dry Creek North and south of the bridge.
While I am reluctant to carve out a significant portion of the general fund to pay for a General Plan update in a city with a growth boundary and significant residential growth restrictions, I am certainly open to a thoughtful, inclusive community master-planning effort for West Plaza. I believe that a master plan is a bite-sized chunk that our diverse, participation-loving community as well as our city budget could handle. I also think Healdsburg could use a win for the whole community in this instance, something to forever serve as the mark left on the city by SDAT.
Shaun McCaffery is a councilmember in the Healdsburg City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.