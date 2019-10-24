Greetings from the Library, where we saw many of you during the power outages of early October.
We were glad to be there when the surrounding community had a need for an air-conditioned space with electrical outlets and places to sit. We had so many people in the building that finding the outlets and seating became a lot more challenging, but everyone seemed ready to accommodate one another in that stressful moment.
We have three events coming up that we’d like to highlight. Two of them relate to our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. On Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. at the Healdsburg Library, 139 Piper Street, we welcome The Lucky Band, a bilingual, Grammy- and Emmy-award-winning, family-friendly pop band. Formerly known as Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, this Los Angeles-based duo is popular worldwide and we are truly honored to present their performance in the library. The performance is free to all, an arrangement made possible by the Measure Y sales tax. We hope to see you there.
On Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m., we will host a performance of Ballet Folklórico Jazmin, a song and dance presentation that is focused on educating the community and preserving the rich culture of Mexico. Ballet Folklórico Jazmin performs regularly throughout the North Bay region and provide an eye-opening window into an important aspect of Healdsburg’s community heritage. Again, this presentation is free and open to all.
It is always hard to decide what specific topics to cover in this column, given the busy nature of the Library and our constant change. On any given month, there are numerous activities that we don’t mention and we do hope you take advantage of the many methods available to you for finding out about our programs. We have paper events calendars, of course, but many digital locations—our website at sonomalibrary.org, social media, and our library system’s monthly digital newsletter can help connect you with information about events that might interest you.
Along that line, the third event we wanted to highlight is coming up in early November as the fourth and final presentation (for this year) of what is turning out to be a very popular Wine Library series. On Wednesday, November 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Healdsburg Library, we present a Visual History Film Series event featuring Joe and Tom Rochioli. The Friends of the Sonoma County Wine Library have funded a visual history project filming interviews with members of the local wine industry. Their sponsorship, along with that of the Healdsburg Museum, has allowed us to present this series for our community. Previously featuring Helen Bacigalupi, Jim Pedroncelli, and David Stare, the events begin with a reception including wine and snacks, followed by a screening of a film honoring a wine industry icon and a discussion with the Rochiolis. The upcoming event is free for all to attend. We have nonalcoholic beverages for everyone; adults can enjoy the wine by making a small donation to the Friends.
Jon Haupt is the branch manager of the Healdsburg Regional Library.
