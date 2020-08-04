100 years ago – August 5, 1920
Would make road to Camp Rose Co. property
Petitions are being circulated to have the road from the gate at the river through the Streeter, Fitch Mountain and Rose tracts, declared a public highway. In this manner the road, which is being used by the general public in increasing degree, will be cared for by the public. Later it is hoped to get up a petition to connect with this road around the balance of the mountain, making one of the finest drives in this part of the county through the Hale tract.
50 years ago – August 6, 1970
$80,000 in changes seen for keglers, reports Stark
There’s going to be a spitball at Healdsburg Bowling Lanes. That's because Ray Stark reports his new pin-setting machines are going to have the ball returned faster than you can spit ... or, at any rate, the new machines will have the ball back before the pins are set up. And that’s going to really speed things up at the old lanes, Ray points out. For years (ever since pin boys went out) bowlers have had to stand there, watching the pins wait patiently while the bowlers have fidgeted waiting for the slow rolling ball to return down the cover way. “That's all over now," says Ray. “The new machines, called ‘Jet-Back Automatics,’ will be installed by the end of this month and the ball is back in a hurry. ”The new machines are costing $75,000 on a lease-purchase plan. But that’s not all of the improvements Ray has planned for the popular bowling lanes, he's investing another $2,500 to install new pin decks. “They’ve become rather scarred during the past 10 years,” he said, “so I’m putting in new ones with ‘armor-coat’ which are guaranteed to last 30 years ... and that’s long after I’ll be dead.” There’ll be some real exciting events planned at the lanes when the new equipment is finally installed and in operation about the second week of September.
25 years ago – August 2, 1995
Under age drinking a major concern
A group of Healdsburg area parents, educators and law enforcement officials are deeply concerned about the under age drinking that occurs in Healdsburg. The group which is called Community Advocates for Safe Adolescents (CASA) feels that awareness is the first step. Although CASA is primarily a volunteer organization there is some grant funding that oversees similar work in eight area cities. CASA will be asking school parents to sign a pledge agreement to certain guidelines when it comes to teenage drinking, including common sense ideas such as being present when your teen has a party, knowing where your children go and being awake when they come home. It appears to be relatively easy for under age drinkers to obtain alcohol in Healdsburg.
